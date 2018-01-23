Here's The Full List Of 2018 Oscars Nominees

AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

The odds of "The Shape of Water" going home empty-handed are very, very small.

Every year, aficionados and industry insiders alike look to history to inform their Oscars predictions. Over time, the accumulation of past precedent and the aging, majority white-male voter base at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made the business of predicting Oscars nominees and winners more-or-less trivial — but if ever there was a year to buck that trend, 2017 is it.

From the revelations and subsequent ousting of serial harassers like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey from the Hollywood community to the ongoing diversification efforts spurred in the Academy by the #OscarsSoWhite movement, the 2018 Oscars will be a political moment for the film industry. Will the ongoing reckoning with Hollywood's harmful and racially exclusive structures inform the voters? Undoubtedly. Will that lead to upsets in the nominations and wins? Probably, maybe, we can hope?

Whether the snubbing and honoring of films in today's nominations and at March's ceremony actually reflect the sentiment of the industry will be hashed out in the days and weeks to come. Here's the full list of this year's nominees — with notes on which films have notably been snubbed.

Best Picture

"Get Out"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Lady Bird"

"Dunkirk"

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"



"The Shape of Water"

Snubbed: "Mudbound" - "The Florida Project" - "I, Tonya" - "Wonder Woman"





Actress In A Leading Role

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Snubbed: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul" - Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"





Actor In A Leading Role

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Snubbed: Tom Hanks, "The Post" - James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"





Actor In A Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Snubbed: Michael Stuhlbarg and Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"





Actress In A Supporting Role

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Snubbed: Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"



Best Directing

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Snubbed: Dee Rees, "Mudbound" - Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Steven Spielberg, "The Post" - Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name" - Sean Baker, "The Florida Project"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"The Breadwinner"

"The Boss Baby"

"Loving Vincent"

Snubbed: "Mary & the Witch's Flower" - "The Lego Batman Movie"

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Bruno Delbonnel, "Darkest Hour"

Dan Laustsen, "The Shape of Water"

Rachel Morrison, "Mudbound"

Hoyte Van Hoytema, "Dunkirk"





Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, "The Disaster Artist"



Scott Frank & James Mangold & Michael Green, "Logan"

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Virgil Williams & Dee Rees, "Mudbound"





Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon, "The Big Sick"

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Snubbed: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread" - Steven Rogers, "I, Tonya"





Best Documentary (Feature)

"Faces Places"

"Abacus: Small Enough To Jail"

"Icarus"

"Last Men In Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Snubbed: "Jane" - "City of Ghosts"





Best Documentary (Short Subject)

"Heroin(e)"



"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405"

"Traffic Stop"

"Knife Skills"





Best Film Editing

Jon Gregory, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"

Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"

Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"

Tatiana S. Riegel, "I, Tonya"

Sidney Wolinsky, "The Shape of Water"







Best Foreign-Language Film

"The Square"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body And Soul"

"A Fantastic Woman"





Best Costume Design

Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Jacqueline Durran, "Beauty and the Beast"

Luis Sequeira, "The Shape of Water"

Jacqueline Durran, "Darkest Hour"

Consolata Boyle, "Victoria and Abdul"





Best Makeup And Hair Styling

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"





Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

John Williams, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Snubbed: Philip Glass, "Jane" - Michael Giacchino, "War for the Planet of the Apes" and "Coco"





Best Original Song

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound"

"The Mystery of Love" from "Call Me By Your Name"

"Remember Me" from "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"





Best Production Design

"Beauty and the Beast"



"The Shape of Water"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"





Best Short Film (Animated)

"Lou"

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Revolting Rhymes"

"Negative Space"





Best Short Film (Live Action)

"The Eleven O'Clock"



"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Silent Child"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"





Best Sound Editing

Glen Gauthier, "The Shape of Water"

Richard King, "Dunkirk"

Julian Slater, "Baby Driver"

Matthew Wood, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



Mark Mangini & Theo Green, "Blade Runner 2049"





Best Sound Mixing

Tim Cavagin, Julian Slater, Mary H. Ellis, James Peterson. "Baby Driver"



David Parker, Michael Semanick, Tim White. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth. "Blade Runner 2049"

Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten. "Dunkirk"

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo. "The Shape of Water"







Best Visual Effects

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Kong Skull Island"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Snubbed: "Dunkirk" - "The Shape of Water"