Is 'I, Tonya' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

In 1994, Tonya Harding — then one of America's greatest figure skaters — was vilified in the news after it was revealed that her husband Jeff Gilooly hatched a plan to hobble Harding's rival, Nancy Kerrigan, in the lead up to the Olympics. Before that, Harding had always struggled for recognition from the sport's elite.

In "I, Tonya," directed by Craig Gillespie ("Lars and the Real Girl"), one question hangs over everything: was the world ever fair to Tonya? Margot Robbie stars as Harding, Sebastian Stan as Gilooly and Allison Janney as Harding's mother LaVona — the film comes out on December 8th. Here's what reviews are saying:

The Film Covers Tonya's Life, Not Just 'The Incident'

I, Tonya spans from Harding’s first time working with a professional coach as a 4-year-old up through that infamous, career-ending assault on her friend and rival Kerrigan, in which a man hired by Harding’s ex-husband and her bodyguard snuck into a Detroit training facility and beat Kerrigan’s leg with a police baton.



Growing up poor in Portland, Oregon, with her frizzy ponytail and poofy, homemade costumes, Harding struggled to look the part of the pristine ice queen—something Kerrigan achieved effortlessly. Even though Harding was an extraordinarily athletic female skater—one of a rare few to this day to land a triple axel cleanly in competition—U.S. judges often didn’t give her the scores she deserved because she didn’t adhere to the image they wanted to project.



It’s impossible to not feel empathy for Harding, who is abused physically by her mother (at one point LaVona throws a knife at Tonya, which stabs her in the arm), and later physically abused by Jeff Gilooly. Yet, somehow, I, Tonya never becomes depressing, even though it certainly should be.



'I, Tonya' Also Doesn't Try To Lock Down A Singular 'Truth'

I, Tonya doesn’t court our sympathy so much as it encourages our understanding. No one is going to condone what happened to Nancy Kerrigan and, whether she knew about it in advance or not, Tonya cannot be held blameless, but Gillespie’s account argues that there were two victims in this incident.



I, Tonya’s slipperiness doesn’t really extend to the open question of what Harding knew or didn’t know about the plot against Kerrigan; the film takes her insistence that she wasn’t in on the scheme basically at face value, because to do otherwise would risk complicating its depiction of her as a victim of bad luck, a worse social circle, and relentless class snobbery.



Gillespie doesn’t pretend to be definitive. Instead, he spins the tragedy of Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan into a searing indictment of America’s obsession with “America” and the ways that public opinion can be irreparably warped by sensationalist news media.



It's A Black Comedy With Crosshairs On The Olympics

Director Craig Gillespie pulls off what would seem to be an impossible high-wire act: He’s made a movie that’s affectionately mocking—of this theatrical sport, of the idiots who surrounded Harding, of this hideous moment in fashion and pop culture—without actually mocking Harding herself.



I won’t argue that Gillespie always finds the perfect balance and there are those who will argue that Tonya’s character comes across as whitewashed. However, although curiosity about “the incident” may draw us to the film (something openly acknowledged during one of the fourth wall-breaking voiceovers), I, Tonya holds our interest by exposing the falseness and commercialism of Olympic-level skating competitions and illustrating how the perseverance shown by Tonya is perceived not as an asset but a character flaw.



Allison Janney Gives A Fantastic Performance As LaVona, Tonya's Abusive Mother

Allison Janney absolutely tears it up as the profane, chain-smoking LaVona Harding, constantly insulting Tonya and messing with her mind in the name of making her a champion. It’s a showy, scenery-chewing performance but it’s not one-note; Janney brings an undercurrent of sorrow to the part in revealing LaVona’s twisted methodology.



This hard-edged woman is made sympathetic by her whip-smart retorts and her will to survive; she works day and night to pay for lessons and hand-sews skating costumes. Of course, that does nothing to mitigate the toll of her emotional and physical abuse on Tonya but does make her a more complex character, made even more compelling by Janney’s barbed, wild-eyed performance.



This Is, Hands Down, Margot Robbie's Best Role Yet

Since her breakout role in The Wolf Of Wall Street, filmmakers (and slobbering journalists) have looked at Robbie and often seen nothing but a bombshell to be coveted. I, Tonya may be more of a pop-biographical exercise than a deep interrogation, but there’s a resonance to the synergy between its star and its subject: one famous female artist reclaiming her professional narrative by playing another who never quite could.



Sympathetic but not too sympathetic, her performance is all that allows the film to maintain its tenuous hold over its queasy tragicomedy. The tone might have to be this way in order for people to take it seriously — Harding’s story couldn’t have survived the grim “Foxcatcher” treatment — but Robbie is able to glide from victim to villain and back again and make it look like one fluid stride.



The Violence And Jokes Can Stray Into Derivative Territory

On paper, it’s grim stuff. But Gillespie, the journeyman who made Lars And The Real Girl and the Fright Night remake, directs I, Tonya like yet another entry in the endless cycle of Goodfellas clones, employing freeze frames, multiple narrators, and enough played-out, wall-to-wall pop cues (yes, “Spirit In The Sky” makes an appearance) to stock a jukebox. As with most Scorsese knockoffs, there’s a pretty obvious and cynical critique buried in the mess of incident—something about the public desiring villains more than heroes. That the film isn’t titled American Skater counts as a kind of restraint.



Gillespie mistakenly conflates how fun it is to watch Scorsese’s movie with the violence, itself, being entertaining. But while Goodfellas is a fun watch, its violence is deliberately appalling and excessive; Scorsese has ideas about the difference between watching mob violence and carrying it out. I, Tonya’s attitude can feel a little weird on that front. Even the moment that Jeff shows up to Tonya’s house after their divorce with a gun and threatens to kill her and then himself dissipates into goofball bickering a little too quickly.



It Will Make You Really Care About Tonya's Misfortune

I, Tonya is less interested in Harding the athlete than it is in Harding the image: the girl who, as a kid, starts wearing fake furs because it is clear that figure skating is an activity that demands you dress the part, who skates to rock music and other atypical fare (she landed that famous triple axel while skating to the music from Tim Burton’s Batman), and wears purple lipstick. The movie emphasizes all of these seemingly external details because, as it quickly reveals, these—not athleticism—are the terms on which Harding was being judged.



The violence is vicious and can be difficult to watch. We see Stan slapping Robbie, popping her in the nose, tackling her, smashing her face into a mirror, into a table. We see Janney throw a knife at Robbie’s arm, and watch as the blood blooms around the buried tip. We see how suddenly tempers spark, how quickly matters get out of hand (notably, though the film doesn’t shy away from physical violence, it barely touches on the sexual violence Harding has attested to in the past). And we see that the police had opportunities to intervene, and that those interventions were never quite good enough.



She was the perfect punchline for a country that always needs someone to laugh at; a country that hinges on the idea of upward mobility but would rather punch down than pull up.



This is without question Robbie’s best role to date. She’s a dynamo playing a dynamo with both rage and compassion. And we probably won’t think about Margot Robbie or Tonya Harding the same way again.



