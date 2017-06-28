Is 'Baby Driver' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

From 2004's "Shaun of the Dead" and beyond, Edgar Wright has established himself as one of cinema's cleverest working directors. His eye for visual comedy is unparalleled, and now he's turning it towards a fusion of action and musical routines with "Baby Driver," out Wednesday June 28th. Is Wright's blend of toe-tapping and gear-shifting worth a spin? Here's what the reviews have to say:

Music Is Essential To The Film's High-Octane Heists

Ansel Elgort stars as the titular fresh-faced protagonist, who lost his parents in a car crash as a kid. The accident left him with tinnitus, and to cope, "Baby" fixates on music, wearing headphones at all times and collecting iPods from the cars he boosts. In his everyday life, he's awkward and obsessive, but when he gets behind the wheel of a car, he's a savant, outrunning police and dodging spike strips like some sort of elegant, sunglasses-wearing ballerina.

[Entertainment Weekly]

Operating under the employ of robbery maestro Doc (a stern Kevin Spacey), Baby quietly works off a debt to his boss by hauling two-bit criminals out of harm’s way, while caring for his deaf surrogate father (CJ Jones) on the side.​

[IndieWire]



In spite of his job, Baby isn’t a bad guy at heart. We see his charm when he meets a waitress named Deborah (Lily James) at a local diner. They’re both misfits, dreaming of an easier life free of trouble, hoping to hit the open road together with an iPod full of tunes. After Baby finishes working for Doc, he thinks he’ll have that chance.



[The Verge]





There Are Few Faults In Ansel Elgort's Star Turn As Baby

The audience, too, quickly understands why the wholesomely handsome YA poster boy from The Fault In Our Stars has been thrust into the driver’s seat: Putting his background in dance to ecstatic good use, Elgort spends the opening minutes lip-syncing and boogieing to the dirty jangle of “Bellbottoms” by The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, all from inside an idling getaway car. His smooth moves—hugging the wheel like a lover, stealing rhythmic sidelong glances to the crime in progress—create their own instant gravitational star power.

[The A.V. Club]



Elgort has the muted ferocity of a latter-day James Dean, but glides down the sidewalk and slides across the scenery like an outlaw Fred Astaire.



[IndieWire]







Lily James' Debora Should've Been Developed More

Elgort and James are given room to fall in lust. Their conversations are delightfully lofty, imbued with Wright’s signature epigrammatic wit and childlike romanticism. They speak of driving away, “in a car they can’t afford, with a plan they don’t have,” into the sunset. “Baby Driver” isn’t just blissfully uninterested in realism; it longs for fantasy.



[The Wrap]

Some of Baby and Debora’s lines about leaving it all behind and heading west can veer into cliché territory, and although James does her best to make Debora feel as real as possible, the film’s biggest flaw is that her character comes across as more of a goal for Baby to attain than an actual human being.



[Entertainment Weekly]





The Rest Of The Ensemble Cast Are Pitch Perfect

Spacey drains the color out of his performance, but only a colorful actor could play colorlessness with such deadly, David Mamet–like precision. Jamie Foxx plays a guy called Bats who has a chip on his shoulder the size of an asteroid. He psychs himself up for each job by repeating that he’s taking back something that was taken from him — a mantra that makes his killings seem not just justified but righteous. As another of Doc’s regulars, a former Wall Streeter who threw his life away for drugs, Jon Hamm seems amiable at first but you begin to sense a deeper creepiness.



[Vulture]



The “villains” of the piece are perfectly cast and directed[...] Foxx is particularly phenomenal in a role that’s both funny and filled with simmering danger. It’s one of those films where every single role, from the burly diner chef to the sweet post office employee, feels like it was cast with exactly the right person. It creates a sense of additional magic in a film when you can sense that every single element, even the most minor ones, is working exactly as its creator intended.



[RogerEbert.com]





You Might Be Dissatisfied With The Last Act's Detour

Here’s where Baby Driver gets into some trouble. Wright is interested in a lot of themes: loss; the way music can salve our wounds; how coping mechanisms can sometimes become barriers in their own right, impairing us from engaging with the real world. But Wright largely toys with his biggest ideas rather than unpacking them in hopes of a richer meaning.



[The Verge]



While the first half of the film unfurls with the precision of a Swiss army knife, the back half is jagged, unfocused. Keenly aware of the overlong running time, Wright begins frantically tying up loose ends.



[The Wrap]





The Soundtrack Is Sublime Pop Perfection

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s rollicking “Bellbottoms” served as his initial inspiration, and that’s the track that kicks off Baby Driver, set to an edge-of-your-seat car chase through downtown Atlanta. That opening chase is both a masterful achievement in stunt driving and just plain fun to watch, and it sets the tone for the rest of Baby’s story, soundtracked by a joyous collection of Beck, T. Rex, Martha and the Vandellas, Bob and Earl, Blur, The Damned, Young MC, and — of course — Queen.



[Entertainment Weekly]

Wright’s eclectic, wall-to-wall party mix similarly blurs lines, finding egalitarian kinship between disparate dials on the FM radio, like a deconstructed Girl Talk record. He sets a chaotic escape to the kinetic gallop of The Damned’s “Neat Neat Neat,” rides the hilarious funk come-ons of Beck’s “Debra” to a meet-cute communion, makes the The Commodores’ overplayed “Easy” sound new and vibrant and heartbreaking again.



[The A.V. Club]





This Is A New Car Action Movie That Scratches An Old Itch

There’s none of the smash-cut spatial incoherence of most modern action sequences. Wright’s chase scenes are wild but classical — elegant, as if he knows that Walter Hill is in the audience. He also doesn’t care for the green-screen, computer-generated unreality of the Fast and Furious series. This is the first thriller I’ve seen in a long time that feels handmade.

[Vulture]

Once the backbone of any decent drive-in experience, car chases have all but disappeared from action movies these days, leaving a wide-open niche for “Baby Driver” to fill — and fill it Wright does, to the brink of bursting and then some, with a mostly clever collection of jokes, sudden narrative U-turns, and aptly picked songs (including the Simon and Garfunkel track that gives the film its name).



[Variety]





TL;DR

There’s an energy that you can feel in the theater when a movie is really working[...] “Baby Driver” will be one of your favorite songs of the year. Listen to it with a crowd. And loud.



[RogerEbert.com]







