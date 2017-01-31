Superbowl LI is upon us and even though advertisers are spending an astronomical amount of money to leave their mark, that doesn't mean there aren't going to be some duds. So, instead of watching those duds, here's an updating list of the ads people are going to be talking about.
Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton") stars in "24: Legacy" as Eric Carter — Jack Bauer's out of the picture. Does Fox's counterterrorism drama work without him? Is it worth watching this right after the Super Bowl? Here's what reviews have to say.
Kristen Stewart might seem like an odd choice for host... until you remember Trump's fixation on her and Robert Pattinson's relationship. But Stewart's not too cool for sketch comedy... though she might be too cool for censors.
Federal regulators are closing the books on a lengthy investigation into a divisive tactic that is favored by Internet providers and many Americans, but opposed by consumer protection groups who argue it unfairly tilts the playing field against small businesses.
The "Key & Peele" star makes his directorial debut with "Get Out", a horror flick where the monster is racism. GQ talks to Peele about the film's inspirations (Rosemary's Baby, among others), its reception in Trump's America, and Tyra Banks's phobia of dolphins.
When the president-elect’s son, Eric Trump, jetted to Uruguay in early January for a Trump Organization promotional trip, US taxpayers were left footing a bill of nearly $100,000 in hotel rooms for Secret Service and embassy staff.
On Monday, President Trump reinstated Reagan-era abortion restrictions, officially withdrew US involvement in the TPP, and had his administration's first press briefing. Follow it all with our Trump channel.
With Digg on Facebook Messenger, you’ll get the top news and the most interesting stories of the day delivered directly to you. And if that’s not enough, just ask about any topic you want, and Digg will deliver.