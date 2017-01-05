Ten years ago today, on January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs announced the first ever iPhone. Before it was clear the iPhone would take over the world, people had some thoughts about it: Was this "high-tech bling" "fundamentally flawed"? Or would it be the Jesus phone?
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named as a senior adviser to the president and to assume an official role in the West Wing in coming weeks, according to two senior Trump transition officials.
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen river breaks off and is pushed in circular rotation by an eddy current, smoothing the ice disc into a perfect circle. It's weird and beautiful and we're big fans.
If you're wondering why Donald Trump started Monday off early by tweeting mean things about Meryl Streep, this — Streep's acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday — is why.
Oliver Schmidt, who ran Volkswagen’s US regulatory compliance office between 2014 and 2015, was arrested on Saturday and will be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
"The bhakti canon is vast and glorious. One of its greatest figures is a woman remembered as Mira Bai, whose songs have endured half a millennium, and whose singular significance in Indian society has only increased since the nation’s independence seventy years ago. "
Fallon got the 2017 Golden Globes going with a musical cold open (featuring Jon Snow, the kids from "Stranger Things," Justin Timberlake and more) and an opening monologue that was hampered by a broken teleprompter and an iffy Chris Rock impression.
Shining the spotlight on 10 films set to be released in 2017 that aren’t based on anything. But from sharp horror satires to cool sci-fi dramas to gonzo action-thrillers to acclaimed auteur dramas, these movies might be among the most rewarding of the year.
It's unclear when Prince bought the gold, but the price of the asset rose from less than $300 per ounce in 2000 to more than $1,800 an ounce in 2011 before pulling back to its current price of $1,180 an ounce on Monday.
The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas is where a small sliver of genuinely interesting new technologies make their public debut, next to shit like refrigerators that connect to Snapchat. It's probably not a good time to take your first acid trip.