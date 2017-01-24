Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED

24 diggs Bloomberg
Everybody hates Wi-Fi. The boxes are ugly, and it never seems to work when you need it. But just when you thought wireless internet was unfixable, the most boring and hated appliance in your house may be on the verge of actually, um, working.
A COUNTRY COMES ONLINE

9 diggs huckmagazine.com
After years of disconnection, Cuba's government has introduced 35 WiFi hotspots across the country, providing outdoor hubs that offer a portal to other worlds. Cuban writer Osdany Morales takes us inside that vortex — and the pixelated dreams that live there.
AVOIDING THEM LIKE THE PLAGUE

5 diggs atlasobscura.com
Throughout literary history, when asked to choose a rodent hero, humans have made their preferences clear: mice swing swords, rescue princesses, and save the world. Rats torture dissidents, kidnap cuter animals, and ”bite the babies in their cradles.” But why?
THE HORROR IN NICE

8 diggs GQ
Last July, France witnessed the creation of a new kind of mass murder when a man steered a giant cargo truck into a crowd and killed 86 people in the beach resort of Nice. The French government quickly announced that the killer was a jihadist inspired by the Islamic State. But the truth is a lot stranger.
MAGICAL ENOUGH

5 diggs
"The Magicians," which has been described as "a little bit Harry Potter, a little bit The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and a whole lot of sex," returns tonight on Syfy channel at 9 pm ET for season 2. Here's what the reviews have to say about the adaptation of Lev Grossman's "The Magicians" trilogy.
ANOTHER WORLD

6 diggs viewfind.com
1,750 kilometers off the eastern coast of Australia, among the archipelagos of Vanuatu, lives the isolated tribe of the Marakai. Caught between preserving their customs and seeking recognition from their government, the Marakai are taking great measures to ensure the survival of their community.

