Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE HIVE IS GROWING

0 diggs
On Wednesday afternoon, international superstar Beyonce used an Instagram post to announce that she'd be having twins, saying "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
SIGNIFYING NOTHING

7 diggs Digiday
Nike’s "Just Do It" meant nothing but completely took over the sneaker industry. Apple’s "Think Different" really meant nothing and made the company the biggest computer brand on earth. Recently, however, the meaningless two- and three-word taglines have also been both toothless and worthless.
ALL THAT POWER

15 diggs theintercept.com
President Trump has inherited a vast domestic intelligence agency with extraordinary secret powers. A cache of documents offers a rare window into the FBI’s quiet expansion since 9/11.

Upcoming