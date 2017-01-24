For less than $15 a month, Scentbird curates colognes from brands like Burberry and Tom Ford (+150 more) and delivers them straight to your door. Sign up now and you’ll get the second month free! Now for the love of god put down the Axe.
On Tuesday, Elon Musk stunned observers by tweeting in support of Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil and likely Secretary of State under the Trump administration. Gizmodo had a chance to chat with him about that tweet and more.
In 1978, Georgi Markov was on his way to work at the BBC in London when he felt a sharp sting on his thigh. Behind him, he saw a man picking up an umbrella. The man, who spoke with a foreign accent, apologized and hurried into a cab that whisked him away. Four days later Markov was dead.
Everybody hates Wi-Fi. The boxes are ugly, and it never seems to work when you need it. But just when you thought wireless internet was unfixable, the most boring and hated appliance in your house may be on the verge of actually, um, working.
After years of disconnection, Cuba's government has introduced 35 WiFi hotspots across the country, providing outdoor hubs that offer a portal to other worlds. Cuban writer Osdany Morales takes us inside that vortex — and the pixelated dreams that live there.
Throughout literary history, when asked to choose a rodent hero, humans have made their preferences clear: mice swing swords, rescue princesses, and save the world. Rats torture dissidents, kidnap cuter animals, and ”bite the babies in their cradles.” But why?
Last July, France witnessed the creation of a new kind of mass murder when a man steered a giant cargo truck into a crowd and killed 86 people in the beach resort of Nice. The French government quickly announced that the killer was a jihadist inspired by the Islamic State. But the truth is a lot stranger.
It’s not always clear which plants to buy, where to put them or even how to keep them alive. Thankfully, Christopher Satch, the in-house plant specialist at The Sill, is here to pass along his knowledge to you.
"The Magicians," which has been described as "a little bit Harry Potter, a little bit The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and a whole lot of sex," returns tonight on Syfy channel at 9 pm ET for season 2. Here's what the reviews have to say about the adaptation of Lev Grossman's "The Magicians" trilogy.
Every night (and at the press of a button, should the need arise) a special elevator pulls the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence underneath the National Archives into a custom-built armored vault.
1,750 kilometers off the eastern coast of Australia, among the archipelagos of Vanuatu, lives the isolated tribe of the Marakai.
Caught between preserving their customs and seeking recognition from their government, the Marakai are taking great measures to ensure the survival of their community.
D-Wave’s qubits are much easier to build than the equivalent in more traditional quantum computers, but their quantum states are also more fragile, and their manipulation less precise. Still, scientists are eager to put D-Wave's newest model to use.