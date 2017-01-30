We're collecting all of today's Trump news in one place. Wednesday: An anonymous group has released White House phone numbers, Trump chooses a new Supreme Court nominee, and people are suing Trump like crazy.
On Wednesday afternoon, international superstar Beyonce used an Instagram post to announce that she'd be having twins, saying "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
After a challenging second round, the SpaceX Hyperloop competition narrowed down to three teams on Sunday: Delft University, Munich Technical University and MIT. These are the first teams to demonstrate their pods on the test track.
There are some small details that suggest there’s more going on here, that perhaps the "Cars" universe isn’t a different universe at all—perhaps it is our own universe, tens of thousands of years in the future, and perhaps humans are not gone—just very, very different.
Taylor Swift’s embrace of victimhood doesn’t begin and end with Kanye West – it can be traced back to the start of her decade-long career in both her music and her manipulation of the media. But until Kim Kardashian stepped in with proof, it had largely gone unnoticed.
Nike’s "Just Do It" meant nothing but completely took over the sneaker industry. Apple’s "Think Different" really meant nothing and made the company the biggest computer brand on earth. Recently, however, the meaningless two- and three-word taglines have also been both toothless and worthless.
The acting secretary of the Army has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir, a North Dakota senator said, the latest twist in the months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project.
If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that if a famous person holds up a sheet of paper on camera — as President Trump has done multiple times while signing executive orders — the internet must come together to photoshop ridiculous stuff onto that paper.