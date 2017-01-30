Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HAVE THINGS GOTTEN TOO EXTREME?

1 digg Deadspin
Caleb was going for a “routine” backflip at this end of his snowmobile freestyle run when he under-rotated and caught the nose of his sled on the landing. Caleb was flipped over the front hood of the machine and was slammed violently to the ground, and then the 450 pound snowmobile landed on his chest.

Upcoming