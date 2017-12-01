Is Guillermo Del Toro's 'The Shape Of Water' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Guillermo del Toro is a favorite amongst genre aficionados and generalist film buffs alike for the auteur-ish drive that informs his films. "The Shape of Water," hitting limited release on December 1, is a movie only del Toro could hope to tackle. The screenplay, written by del Toro and Vanessa Taylor ("Divergent"), focuses on a mute woman who falls in love with a mysterious bipedal sea creature — maybe the oddest premise of any movie with early Oscars buzz. Here's what the reviews say:

It's A Girl-Meets-Boy Movie Where The Boy... Is A Fish Boy

A mute cleaning woman (Sally Hawkins) falls in love with the towering fishman (Doug Jones, of course) the U.S. government has fished out of the Amazon and plunked into captivity. She doesn't mind his scales; he doesn't speak the language she can't.



[The A.V. Club]

Her only friends are co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer), who talks enough for the both of them, and her neighbor Giles (Richard Jenkins), a lonely gay illustrator with a crush on the counterman at their local diner.



[TheWrap]

With sign language, she starts to communicate with The Asset and the two form a bond — and eventually Eliza can't stand the sight of The Asset being tortured and devises a plan, along with her neighbor (Richard Jenkins) and Zelda, to break The Asset out of the government facility.



[UPROXX]

Del Toro Leverages His Love Of Cinema To Blend Genres

For those few cinema scholars who speak of some motion pictures as "films," and others as "movies," Guillermo del Toro's glorious "The Shape of Water" refuses to go tidily into either box. A ravishing, eccentric auteur's imagining, spilling artistry, empathy and sensuality from every open pore, it also offers more straight-up movie for your money than just about any Hollywood studio offering this year.



[Variety]

Del Toro plays free and easy with the '60s setting by referencing not only 1950s horror but also movie musicals of the '30s and '40s, classic noir and even Cinemascope biblical epics. Those nods inject notes of playful humor and fantasy that expand our responses to the story and characters, rather than merely dabbling in pastiche.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

For the all the social insights and cultural asides, the film never feels digressive. For all the veering from one genre to another, neither does it feel rough. Del Toro's tight directorial control sees to that.



[IndieWire]

The film doesn't fit in any of the usual Hollywood boxes; it's a thing of beauty and terror that can't be defined and dismissed as "lonely girl finds love with the Creature from the Black Lagoon," either ... though there is a little of that in it, too. Del Toro works visual miracles in a film spiked with mirth, menace and an extravagantly generous empathy that transcends language.



[Rolling Stone]

Real Humanity Comes First — It's Not Pure Spectacle

The Shape of Water is achingly tender and humane, and entirely earnest about everything it's trying to do. (It's also not very subtle, but at least it earns its metaphors.) It's what makes the romance of The Shape of Water feel so intense — the elation of true love is untouched by cynicism or snark. What keeps it from getting cloying are its sense of humor (Octavia Spencer gets in some particularly good lines) and its smarts.

[Mashable]

There's real life filed between the film's most heightened flights of fairytale fancy: Spencer and the wonderfully crumpled Jenkins, in particular, bring gently hardened everyman texture to the table every time matters threaten to take a turn for the twee.



[Variety]

This time, on this movie, del Toro wants to explore these fascinating characters and lets the visuals enhance this telling instead of the other way around. We always knew del Toro had this kind of movie in him — and now here it is and we are all better off for it.



[UPROXX]

The Film Addresses Weighty Issues In A Fantastical Plot

Though Kennedy and Khrushchev rattle on in the background, the film is more interested in the specific cultural climate. It touches on segregation, on the fantasies of advertising, on relationship power dynamics and most prominently, on Giles' life as a gay man years before Stonewall (this is the truly the first creature-feature romance that comfortably sit alongside a season of "Mad Men"). And it does so in a miraculously organic way by making the story an exploration of outcasts.



[IndieWire]

Del Toro is working in a deeper register than you may first expect, imbuing the story with political subtext and honest stakes. This is a grown-up film with violence, sex, and danger. It is a movie with something important to say about how the dreamers, artists, scientists, and cleaners of the world will be its revolutionaries, and the people more likely to do what’s right than those in charge.

[RogerEbert.com]

A lesser filmmaker might have rendered all this as simply a gender-flipped Splash, but del Toro's attention to nuance makes it an utterly transporting fable with very real stakes and convincing political overtones.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





'The Shape Of Water' Is Also Refreshingly Upfront And Grown-Up When It Comes To Sex

Though full of childlike whimsy, the film is, among other things, about sex. Sex as release, as communication, as connection both confirmed and denied. This is not where I expected Guillermo del Toro to take us with a monster movie. But take us he does, and in so doing offers a balm to the lovelorn and marginalized. He's made something of a queer movie, a sensitive portrait of love on the fringes that is no less real and serious for all its transgressiveness.



[Vanity Fair]

In many mainstream American movies, violence is commonplace but sex is shocking. In The Shape of Water, it's quite the opposite. The film is frank about desire and sexuality, even when what the body wants is something as unusual as a fish-man who until recently was living in a lab tank. It's the violence that's pathologized. Self-defense is one thing, but employing it as a means of domination is cruel and despicable.



[Mashable]

Sally Hawkins Gives An Amazing, Silent Lead Performance

Credit the marvelous Hawkins, her fine-featured but robustly expressive face in constant emotional motion, for making us believe as swiftly and as easily as we do that Elisa and the creature are made for each other.



[Variety]

Her work helps tie this movie to a lineage of classic filmmaking we don't often see anymore, in which composition and physicality mattered more than the almighty dialogue.



[RogerEbert.com]

Doug Jones Once Again Shines In A Del Toro Creature Role

Though Jones is as forbidden as Hawkins by the nature of their mutually mute roles to articulate his feelings, he creates an indelible portrait of yearning. A contortionist-turned-actor — he played Abe Sapien in del Toro's Hellboy films — Jones surpasses his previous work by making us believe the things that attract the creature to this "princess without words."



[Rolling Stone]

Hawkins is all eyes and hands, while Jones is all pantomime and movement. Both pull of what was no doubt a serious technical challenge, but you wouldn't know it from seeing them onscreen. They make it look lighter than air.



[IndieWire]

Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins and Michael Shannon All Make The Most Of Their Characters

Jenkins gets to be funny and anguished, and his droll line readings make a potent counterpoint to Hawkins' silence. And you know that Spencer wouldn't take on another cleaning-lady role — Strickland at one point refers to Zelda and Elisa as "the f–cking help" — if it didn't give her the opportunity to be intelligent and witty and heroic. And who but Shannon could give a pill-popping, candy-chewing, female-harassing, Cadillac-coveting, Norman Vincent Peale-reading atomic-age sadist like Strickland such vivid villainy?



[TheWrap]

While the remarkable Hawkins carries every scene with her tender emotional transparency and joyously unabashed desire, the superb work from Jenkins, Stuhlbarg, Shannon and the wryly amusing Spencer — along with the vital roles their characters play in the unfolding action — makes this a robustly populated story.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Never one to only lightly squeeze an especially juicy character, Shannon gives "The Shape of Water" a villain to relish: bullish in stance but lizardy in body language, spouting the rhetoric of a government more interested in killing what they don't recognize than exploring unknown quantities.



[Variety]

TL;DR

The Shape of Water will permanently quiet the people (admittedly, like me) who complain that Guillermo del Toro can't make a complete movie. Well, not only has he done that, he's made one of the best films of 2017 and one of the best romance films of the last decade. The Shape of Water is heartbreaking, beautiful, erotic, and hilarious.



[UPROXX]





