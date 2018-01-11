What The Reviews Have To Say About Steven Spielberg's 'The Post'

It took Steven Spielberg and company nine months to make "The Post," starting with a script by Liz Hannah (revised by Josh Singer, "Spotlight") in March and debuting at DC's Newseum in December. This is the first time Spielberg and Meryl Streep have worked together — along with Streep and Tom Hanks comes a star-studded ensemble. Who wouldn't want to work with Spielberg on a movie about the press deemed so timely it had to be made in less than one (long, Trump-y) year? Still, "The Post" left the Golden Globes empty handed. Is this presumptive Oscars contender really worth seeing? Here's what the reviews say:

It Recounts The Washington Post's Role In The Pentagon Papers Debacle, With A Focus On Katharine Graham

Steven Spielberg’s exhilarating drama “The Post” is about a subject that’s dear to the heart of journalists: themselves! Set largely during a few anxious weeks in 1971, it revisits The Washington Post’s decision to publish portions of the Pentagon Papers, an immense classified report that chronicled America’s involvement in Southeast Asia from World War II to 1968.

[The New York Times]

This story is wedded to the efforts of The Washington Post’s publisher, Katherine “Kay” Graham (Meryl Streep), to rise into her own amid backward gender politics and a forthcoming IPO that makes getting anywhere near the Pentagon Papers seem like too much of a risk. It’s a movie about a lot of things at once: women in the workplace; the First Amendment; the birth of The Washington Post as a paper of national, and not merely local, importance; and government secrets.

[The Ringer]



Spielberg Knows Exactly What You Expect Of Him And Of A Journalism-Centric Movie

It’s an old-school movie in the very best of ways: A story-driven drama that’s paced almost like a thriller, taking us back to days when newspapers were assembled in hot type by men in fedoras (well, maybe that’s a costume designer’s flourish, but I’d like to believe it) and when suspense could be conveyed by some extremely dramatic Xeroxing.

[The Seattle Times]

A master chef preparing an entire feast inside a pressure cooker, Spielberg shoots “The Post” like every shot was delivered to the studio on a deadline, and the result is a film that combines the spartan clarity of hard journalism with the raw suspense of an Indiana Jones adventure.

[IndieWire]

Beyond being one of our greatest filmmakers, he’s also one of our most self-aware, and understands that he’s crossing the streams a little: He shoots this political drama like a long-lost Indiana Jones movie. The camera approaches the box carrying the Pentagon Papers with the kind of awe once reserved for the Ark of the Covenant.

[The Village Voice]

This is a nerdy, civil, heartening pro-journalism movie. Come for the click-clacking idealism of newsroom typewriters busily changing the world; stay for the moment Meryl Streep goofily says, “I buried the lede.”

[The Ringer]





As Editor Ben Bradley, Hanks Aces The Tough Journo Type

Without overplaying, Hanks’ Bradlee struts, growls and is always the smartest, biggest personality in the room. Hanks conveys the glee Bradlee feels at getting a scoop, his integrity (he will not let Nixon hand-pick a reporter to cover his daughter’s White House wedding), and above all the birddog instinct of a true newsman.

[BBC]

Hanks’s readings are smart and quick: He knows he has to move the story along, and he still has his fastball. I do wish he had more of what he brought to a Q&A at the first big New York screening, when he broke the audience up with his impersonation of the aged, gravel-voiced Bradlee. But that was the Bradlee who’d embraced the caricature of himself — too much of it would have slowed The Post down.

[Vulture]





Katharine Graham Is Streep's Best, Most Layered Performance In Years

It’s a funny role for Streep when you think about it; she’s easily one of the most heralded actors in the history of American movies, and not exactly a persona known for being easily blown aside—remember, she won an Oscar for playing Margaret Thatcher. But the Kay she gives us is by turns humorously and dishearteningly disinclined from taking the reins.

[The Ringer]

Streep is revered for her great-lady acting, but she’s always freshest, and most alive, in comedy. Her performance here is terrific because it’s a whirlwind eddy of both. You never know when she’s going to make an authoritative declaration or crack a sly, witty joke.

[TIME]

Spielberg knows the movie is her show. He uses few of his signature tracking shots around her, and sees no need to ride in on her face the way he usually does when people gaze on imminent peril or effects to be generated later. Even more than Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln, Streep holds our gaze by underplaying.

[Vulture]





Bob Odenkirk Rises To The Top Of The Utterly Stacked Ensemble Cast

The one who seems least flashy of all, Ben Bagdikian (Bob Odenkirk, in a superb performance that’s as offhandedly rumpled as the nondescript shirts he wears) will be the one to reel in the Post’s big scoop, by obtaining the Pentagon Papers themselves from Ellsberg.

[TIME]

I often wanted a more tactile, dirtier version of “The Post,” one that didn’t feel like it was taking place in a Hollywood vacuum. Bob Odenkirk almost steals the movie just by seeming the least like a mouthpiece.

[RogerEbert.com]





'The Post' Totally Nails The Look Of The Era

With his virtuosic, veteran crew, Mr. Spielberg paints the scene vividly and with daubs of beauty; most notably, he creates distinct visual realms for the story’s two main overlapping, at times colliding worlds. Katharine reigns over one; at first she’s all but entombed in her darkly lighted, wood-paneled empire. Ben rules the other, overseeing the talking and typing warriors of the glaring, noisily freewheeling newsroom.



[The New York Times]

Spielberg and ace cinematographer Janusz Kaminski get the visual details of the era just right: A faint scrim of cigarette smoke hangs around a group of journalists as they pull off a Herculean eight-hour feat. Graham’s outfits, by veteran costume designer Ann Roth, evoke a sense of prim clout—her ladylike suits both command respect and render her almost transparent, as if they were the components of a subconscious stealth mission. In the early 1970s, this was how a woman dressed when she needed to get things done.

[TIME]

Of course half the cinematography budget of any ’70s-based procedural is reserved for overhead fluorescent lights, and The Post doesn’t disappoint on that end.

[Paste Magazine]





It's Right At Home With Spielberg's Other 'Big, Important' Historical Dramas

Spielberg homes in on the sense of paranoia in some moments; in others, he leans into the constant exchanges of power. He’s reliably good at staging every argument, every moment of heavy decision-making, as a neat manifestation of how the characters feel, tilting the camera this way or that, or winding it in circles over Kay’s head, as each argument reaches a crisis point.

[The Ringer]

It's a film that often calls attention to its own self-importance and falters when compared to Spielberg’s best historical dramas like “Munich” and “Lincoln,” movies that earn their messages instead of just stating them. One can almost see the weight on its shoulders to “say something important,” and it sometimes drags down the entire venture. However, there’s more than enough to like here, including a great ensemble, the best performance from a living legend in years, and, again, a message that feels depressingly timely.

[RogerEbert.com]





That Said, The Choice Of Story And Great Performances Keeps The Film Entertaining

Of course, this being a Steven Spielberg joint, The Post can’t help but gradually bring heavy emotional tension to the film’s forefront, easing us moment by moment into a fairly manipulative yet exhilarating finale. None of that should come as a surprise: “Manipulative but exhilarating” might as well be the director’s calling card.

[Paste Magazine]

Every time “The Post” threatens to slide into pure, pretentious melodrama, the talent of someone involved pulls it out. Whether it’s a subtle choice made by Streep or Hanks, an economy of storytelling displayed by Spielberg, a composition by John Williams—there’s always something to hold on to in “The Post” that keeps it working.

[RogerEbert.com]

Streep’s performance saves the film from its own heavy-handedness.

[BBC]





You Can Hardly Fault The Heavy Handed Treatment Of Tru– Er, Nixon, Since 'The Post' Uses Actual Nixon Tapes

The Post has a few lines that border on civics lessons about the need for a free press as a check on a would-be imperial president’s power. But they seem fitting after shots of Nixon, who’s seen in silhouette in the window of the Oval Office railing on the phone at his subordinates. His words are vulgar, gangster-ish, too outlandish to be credible — and straight from the Nixon tapes. (That’s Nixon’s voice.)

[Vulture]

Nixon is a pivotal character, but he’s sheared down to the parallels he shares with Trump — his voice is heard exclusively through the leaked recordings on which he admits his crimes, blacklists individual outlets, and tries to cover his tracks. Spielberg couldn’t be more obvious if he just played the “Access Hollywood” tape. But obviousness is precisely the point; this is an unsubtle movie for an unsubtle world, one that recognizes how speaking truth to power is more effective when people can hear you.

[IndieWire]





Yes, It's Nostalgic And Knowingly Of-Our-Times — But Why Shouldn't It Be?

The Post is a tale that weaponizes nostalgia. It depicts how this long-established system of chummy collusion between politicians and press, one at times recalled with some anxious wistfulness by both Bradlee and Graham, came to be shattered. And it shows us how a strong press was instrumental in that shattering. At the same time, the film presents us — pointedly — with another layer of nostalgia, with a vision of a vibrant world of newspapers and reporters and editors and independent owners that itself is now dying out.

[The Village Voice]

You could argue that this seismic story—the exposure of the U.S. government’s decades-long campaign of mistruths and outright lies regarding Vietnam—doesn’t really need any help seeming like something that matters. But in this increasingly demoralizing time, it feels good to have some Spielbergian gloss and pomp festooned across a story about diligence, process, and hard work. It’s a zing of encouragement, a bit of agitprop theater to rally those weary from resistance.

[Vanity Fair]





TL;DR

We’ve seen Streep play women of steel, on numerous occasions; here she’s playing Graham as still forming, still molten. By the film’s end, she’s changed, owning her role and reveling in it. “The Post” tells of a great moment in journalism — and a great moment in one remarkable woman’s life.



[The Seattle Times]





