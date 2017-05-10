Trump Responds To Comey Scandal With A Tweetstorm, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Wednesday, May 10th. Day 111.

Top Stories

FBI Director Comey Fired: In an incredible turn of events, Donald Trump has fired FBI Director Comey for what he said was his mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Many speculate, however, that the firing was motivated by the FBI's investigation of Trump's connections to Russia.

Trump's Tweets

Donald Trump broke his silence on Comey's firing Wednesday morning by firing off a series of tweets.

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump then took aim at Senator Richard Blumenthal, who criticized President Trump on television last night — bringing up his scandal in 2010.

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

In his last tweet of the morning, Trump tried to refute the suggestion that his firing of Comey may have something to do with the investigation of Trump campaign advisers by the FBI.

The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time - had nothing to do with my decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017









Here's what happened Tuesday.