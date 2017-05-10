Trump Responds To Comey Scandal With A Tweetstorm, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, May 10th. Day 111.
Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.
Top Stories
- FBI Director Comey Fired: In an incredible turn of events, Donald Trump has fired FBI Director Comey for what he said was his mishandling of the Clinton email investigation. Many speculate, however, that the firing was motivated by the FBI's investigation of Trump's connections to Russia.
Trump's Tweets
Donald Trump broke his silence on Comey's firing Wednesday morning by firing off a series of tweets.
Trump then took aim at Senator Richard Blumenthal, who criticized President Trump on television last night — bringing up his scandal in 2010.
In his last tweet of the morning, Trump tried to refute the suggestion that his firing of Comey may have something to do with the investigation of Trump campaign advisers by the FBI.
Here's what happened Tuesday.