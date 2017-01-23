From The Last 12 Hours
What Americans expect from President Donald Trump
Donald Trump took office with the lowest approval ratings for a new president in 40 years.
Explore a Zoomable 360° Gigapixel Photo of the Trump Inauguration
Using gigapixel technology, CNN managed to capture an ultra-high res, interactive, 360° photograph of the presidential inauguration on Friday—a great way t
Trump tells manufacturers he will cut regulations, taxes
U.S. President Donald Trump met with a dozen American manufacturers at the White House on Monday, pledging to slash regulations and cut corporate taxes, but warning them he would impose taxes on imports if they move production outside the country.
The Latest: Pentagon holds 1st news briefing under new chief
The spokesman said Mattis would be meeting with the military service chiefs and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Joseph Dunford, on Tuesday, and had conducted a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart. Ethics attorneys are suing him for allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments in violation of the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution. Trump says he has handed over control of his global real estate and licensing empire to his two adult sons. Presiden...
Trump Open to Joint Russia-U.S. Strikes In Syria
"He’s going to work with any country that shares our interest in defeating ISIS."
Trump's last chance to save our environment
OPINION | We as business professors are urging the new president to keep environmental regulations in place to promote a thriving economy.
Trump Reinstates International Abortion Funding Ban
The reinstatement was issued the day after 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
