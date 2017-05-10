The Census Bureau Director Just Resigned — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

U.S. Census Bureau director John H. Thompson's resignation on Tuesday was understandably overshadowed by the blockbuster news that President Trump had fired FBI director James Comey.

But government watchers and policy experts are worried that Thompson's departure on June 30 could bode poorly for the 2020 Census. Here's everything you need to know about Thompson's resignation and what it means for the country.



No One Really Knows Why Thompson Resigned

Thompson reports to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, a Trump appointee, and he was expected to stay in his role through the end of 2017.

Thompson said he is pursuing "opportunities in the private sector." ...



Asked whether Secretary Wilbur Ross or Trump himself had asked Thompson to step down, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said by email: "He's simply retiring from public service. He spent 30 years in public service and 10 in the private sector."



[Associated Press]

Thompson Came Under Fire By Congressional Republicans Last Week For Going Over Budget On A New Project

The project, an electronic data collection system, is supposed to save money in the long run, but it's turning out to be more expensive than expected.

At an occasionally contentious hearing last week, Mr. Thompson informed lawmakers that the cost for a new program to collect and process data was more than $300 million higher than had been estimated in 2013. Representative John Culberson, the chairman of a House appropriations subcommittee that oversees the bureau responded that it was "just not acceptable" to see that the 2020 census looked as if it were "heading in the same direction as the 2010 census, with terrific cost overruns."



[New York Times]

The 2020 Census Is On Track To Be Underfunded

The decennial count typically requires a massive ramp-up in spending in the years immediately preceding it, involving extensive testing, hiring and publicity. However, in late April Congress approved only $1.47 billion for the Census Bureau in the 2017 fiscal year, about 10 percent below what the Obama administration had requested. And experts say the White House’s proposed budget for 2018, $1.5 billion, falls far below what is needed.



[Washington Post]





It doesn't help that the process is getting more expensive. Republicans want the 2020 Census to cost no more than the 2010 Census did, but that might not be realistic.

The average cost for counting a household jumped from $16 in 1970 to $92 in 2010 (in constant dollars), according to the report. The reason? Americans no longer respond to snail-mail surveys, forcing Census officials to perform "non-response follow-up," meaning individual checks by bureau enumerators.

Then there are security concerns. Given all the sensitive data the bureau collects on every single person living in the United States, the Census is a primo target for cyber-criminals.

[CityLab]

Census Data Is The Basis Of Congressional Redistricting And Federal Funding Allocations

Census data informs a ton of really important government services and functions.

The results of the United States census, which takes place every decade, are crucial for determining the allocation of government resources for schools, law enforcement, and housing. Information collected by the census also has a direct bearing on how American citizens are represented in federal government since the population count serves as the basis for how congressional districts are carved out.



[Atlantic]





Thompson's predecessor as director of the Census Bureau, Robert M. Groves, put it succinctly.

"The statistical information collected by the Census Bureau is really a cornerstone of the democracy," he said. "This is the way that we sustain an informed citizenry. If we don't have this information, we don't know how well the government’s doing or how well the society is doing."



[New York Times]







Some Worry That Trump May Replace Thompson With A Politically Motivated Appointee

A mishandled census could undercount poor and minority populations, putting some states and many cities at a demographic disadvantage. That alone makes the possibility that Trump might appoint a political hack to replace Thompson frightening. But, to make matters worse, the administration has reportedly toyed with the idea of adding a question to the once-a-decade survey about immigration status, which some experts believe could scare many households out of responding.



[Slate]





If Trump Dawdles In Hiring Thompson's Replacement, That Would Be Bad Too

Thompson's departure comes at a sensitive time for the bureau, as it prepares for a full dress rehearsal of the decennial census in 2018 and the continued rollout of the CEDCaP system. Failing to prepare now could result in a poll that lacks accuracy or delivers a low response rate (like that of the Census of 1990). While President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now, he cannot let the Census director's seat go unfilled.



[CityLab]





"The key is to act expeditiously," says Phil Sparks, co-director of The Census Project, a Washington, D.C.–based advocacy organization. "The normal length of time to fill a vacancy [with a nomination] is 6 months, but the Census Bureau doesn’t have the luxury of time."



[Science]