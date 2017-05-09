Trump Uses Segregation-Era Court Decision To Defend Travel Ban, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, May 9th. Day 110.
Top Stories
- Trump Travel Ban Faces Appeals Court: In its latest day in court, Trump's travel ban faced scrutiny from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. In oral arguments, Trump's lawyer used a segregation-era Supreme Court decision that allowed the closure of public pools rather than their integration to defend the travel ban. In the decision the court decided that it wasn't possible to ascertain the motivations of the public officials closing the pool. Trump's lawyers argued that it is similarly impossible to know the motivation behind Trump's travel ban.
- Trump's Immigration Authorities Ask For Crime Data On Temporary Haitian Refugees: Trump's US Citizenship and Immigration Services is interested in collecting crime data on Haitian migrants who have been granted temporary protected status after an earthquake devastated their country in 2010. The request of bulk crime data on migrant populations is unusual, and it's speculated that the data may be used to justify ending the temporary relief program.
- White House Plans To Expand Military Power In Afghanistan: senior advisers in Trump's White House have proposed a plan that would give the military more decision-making power in conducting airstrikes and deploying troops in Afghanistan.
- Sally Yates Testifies To Senate: Yesterday, Sally Yates gave testimony to the Senate on warning she gave to the Trump White House about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. She says that multiple times, she expressed that she believed Flynn was compromised by the Russians.