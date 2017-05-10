Betsy DeVos Drowned Out By Boos While Trying To Deliver Commencement Speech

On Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was the commencement speaker at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida. To say it didn't go well is an understatement.

DeVos, who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate back in February, spoke to a crowd of graduates, many with their backs turned, that maintained a howl of boos throughout her speech:

The boos began with her introduction:

More jeering as Betsy Devos honorary degree proclamation is read pic.twitter.com/wptynPbvMB — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) May 10, 2017

They continued throughout the speech, drowning DeVos out at times:

A taste of the room right now pic.twitter.com/jGn3gHuwLM — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) May 10, 2017

At one point, the Dean even intervened in DeVos' speech to warn students that if they didn't stop, their diplomas would be mailed to them:

Holy cow, #bethunecookman dean interrupts DeVos speech, threatens students "your degrees will be mailed to you!" They persist! pic.twitter.com/nkcqZrbXJ0 — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) May 10, 2017





DeVos was invited to speak by President of the university, Edison O. Jackson. According to OpenSecret.org, a site that provides publicly accessible information on political donations, Jackson's last gift was given to Right To Rise USA, the Super PAC that supported Jeb Bush's campaign for president, in 2015. His previous donor history is politically mixed.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/304278c3549c40c0bdfbe323a84574cf_d29a80b68eaf42d5aed1a3ee8f1469b4_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;





In an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel, Jackson defended his decision to invite DeVos, saying he was challenging students to embrace the "other":

One of the lasting hallmarks of higher education is its willingness to engage, explore and experience that which we deem as “other.” When we shelter our students and campus communities from views that are diametrically opposed to their own, we actually leave our students far less capable of combating those ideas.



[Orlando Sentinel]