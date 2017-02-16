Spies Are Withholding Intel From Trump Because They're Scared It Will Leak, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Thursday, February 16th, 2017. Day 28.

Top Stories

+ Intelligence Officials Are Keeping Intel From Donald Trump Because They're Scared Of Leaks The Wall Street Journal

-- Director Of National Intelligence Denies Withholding In Intel Politico

-- White House Plans For Outsider To Lead Review Of Intelligence Agencies The New York Times

-- House Republicans Ask Justice Department To Investigate Leaks ABC

Other Stories

+ ICE Detains Alleged Domestic Violence Victim In Court El Paso Times





Trump's Tweets

Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism - even before tax plan rollout! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017





