Spies Are Withholding Intel From Trump Because They're Scared It Will Leak, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, February 16th, 2017. Day 28.

Top Stories

+ Intelligence Officials Are Keeping Intel From Donald Trump Because They're Scared Of Leaks The Wall Street Journal

    -- Director Of National Intelligence Denies Withholding In Intel Politico

    -- White House Plans For Outsider To Lead Review Of Intelligence Agencies The New York Times

    -- House Republicans Ask Justice Department To Investigate Leaks ABC

Other Stories

+ ICE Detains Alleged Domestic Violence Victim In Court El Paso Times


Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

