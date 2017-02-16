What You Need To Know About Trump's New Labor Nominee — Alexander Acosta

Today at a rare press conference, Donald Trump announced that his new nominee for the secretary of labor (filling Andrew Puzder's spot after he withdrew yesterday) will be Alexander Acosta. The Cuban-born nominee has ample government experience and would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's cabinet if confirmed, seemingly addressing the critics of Trump's administration.

Acosta Been Confirmed By The Senate Three Times And Served On The National Labor Relations Board

He [served] on the National Labor Relations Board under President George W. Bush from 2002 to 2003, then left the NLRB to become an assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division between 2003 and 2005. He served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida from 2005 to 2009, when he joined FIU.

Acosta Has A Long Legal Career That Began With His Clerkship With Current Supreme Court Justice Alito

R. Alexander Acosta became the second dean of the FIU Law in 2009. A native of Miami and first-generation lawyer, Dean Acosta earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard College and his law degree from Harvard Law School. After serving as law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., then a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Dean Acosta practiced law at the firm of Kirkland & Ellis and taught law at the George Mason School of Law.

In 2011, Acosta Testified About The Importance Of Civil Rights For Muslims In Front Of Congress

He said to the committee that “we are a nation build on principles of freedom,"... Acosta spoke about a variety of cases he has dealt with involving the civil rights of Muslims, including one instance where he instructed the Justice Department to intervene when a young girl was asked to take off her hijab in school. He goes on to talk about the importance of the president speaking up to defend Muslims. “Our nation is strong because we respond to attack with resolve,” he said. “History has shown the need, however, for leadership that tempers resolve with wisdom."

Acosta Was Criticized After He Gave A Financier Who Allegedly Slept With Underage Girls A Lenient Plea Deal

[N]ew legal filings allege that federal prosecutors in Florida “repeatedly” and “intentionally” violated the rights of dozens of teenage sex abuse victims by secretly negotiating an “extraordinarily lenient” deal with a wealthy Palm Beach financier known in the past to have socialized with powerful business and political figures -- including former President Bill Clinton and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

In 2010, Acosta Said The National Labor Board Should Move From An Administrative Role To A Rulemaking Role

In 2010, Acosta wrote an article for the FIU Law Review advocating that the National Labor Relations Board shift from a “pre-World War II quasi-judicial administrative agency model” to one in which it would issue rules. “Rulemaking is a better, more democratic, more stable, more transparent, and more modern path for quasi-legislative enactments,” he wrote. He said that the NLRB “should learn from other agencies and it should hire staff experienced with the specific challenges of rulemaking.”

