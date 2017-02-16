Highlights From Donald Trump's Confusing And Crazy Press Conference Today

On Thursday afternoon, what was supposed to be a simple announcement of Donald Trump's new secretary of labor nominee, Alex Acosta, (in the wake of Andrew Puzder's scandal-fueled withdrawal) turned into an hour-long rant. Notable digressions include Trump disputing media reports, arguing with journalists, and talking about nuclear holocaust. Watch the highlights below (for the full video click here).

Trump Says His Administration Is Running Like 'A Fine-Tuned Machine'

Trump began his press conference by trying to put critics to bed, saying the administration is "running like a fine-tuned machine" — despite the fact that the whole point of the press conference was to announce the replacement of Andrew Pudzer, Alex Acosta.





Trump Stresses, He 'Inherited A Mess'

After a week of controversy, Trump made a point of saying that he inherited a mess of a country.





Trump Gets Called Out For Lying

In one of the first questions by reporters, Trump was confronted with a claim he made in his statements that he won with one of the biggest electoral margins in recent history. He responded simply that even though he was wrong, he was "given that information."





How Did We Get To Nuclear Holocaust?

When talking about Russia, Trump diverted to the possibility of "nuclear holocaust," saying in relation to a briefing that he claimed to read: "nuclear holocaust would be like no other."

'Russia Is A Ruse'

When asked about the New York Times' report that multiple members of his campaign had routine contact with Russia, Trump repeated the claim that "Russia is a ruse".





Trump Asks Black Reporter To Set Up Meeting With Congressional Black Caucus

In a bizarre exchange, a reporter asked Donald Trump about meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. Trump then asked the reporter, who herself is black, to set up the meeting between the two groups.





Trump Says He's The Least Racist Person Ever

After being asked about increasing antisemitism after the election, Trump made the claim that he is the "least antisemitic" and "least racist" person that "you've seen in your entire life."

Trump Says Flynn Fired Over Pence, Then Says Fake News Was The Root Of The Problem

Addressing yesterday's controversy, Trump first said he fired national security adviser Michael Flynn because he lied to Mike Pence. Then he refocused to problem onto the media, saying it was really the fault of "fake news'.

Trump Announces His Alex Acosta As His Labor Secretary Pick

Trump reserved a few second at the beginning to address the whole point of the press conference, his nomination of Alex Acosta for the position of labor secretary.





