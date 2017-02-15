Trump Lashes Out Over Report That His Campaign Had Contact With Russian Intelligence, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.
Wednesday, February 15th, 2017. Day 27.
Top Stories
+ Intercepted Phone Calls Show Trump Aides Maintained Contact With Russian Intelligence Throughout Campaign The New York Times
-- Trump Responds To Allegations Of Russian Connection With Early-Morning Tweetstorm Politico
Other Stories
+ Republicans Fight Over Obamacare Repeal, Question Path Forward Without Presidential Leadership Politico
+ ICE Detains Mexican Immigrant Covered By DACA Dreamer Program Reuters
+ Republicans Ask For Investigation Into EPA Members Using Encrypted Communication BuzzFeed News
Trump's Tweets
Early this morning, Trump composed a tweetstorm responding to last night's New York Times article accusing members of his campaign of communicating with Russian Intelligence.
Here's what happened on Tuesday.
