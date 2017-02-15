Trump Lashes Out Over Report That His Campaign Had Contact With Russian Intelligence, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Wednesday, February 15th, 2017. Day 27.

Top Stories

+ Intercepted Phone Calls Show Trump Aides Maintained Contact With Russian Intelligence Throughout Campaign The New York Times

-- Trump Responds To Allegations Of Russian Connection With Early-Morning Tweetstorm Politico

Other Stories

+ Republicans Fight Over Obamacare Repeal, Question Path Forward Without Presidential Leadership Politico

+ ICE Detains Mexican Immigrant Covered By DACA Dreamer Program Reuters

+ Republicans Ask For Investigation Into EPA Members Using Encrypted Communication BuzzFeed News





Trump's Tweets

Early this morning, Trump composed a tweetstorm responding to last night's New York Times article accusing members of his campaign of communicating with Russian Intelligence.

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View - "The NSA & FBI...should not interfere in our politics...and is" Very serious situation for USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017





