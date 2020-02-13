Recommended

LIFE AFTER THE CIA

Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.

A CAPITAL IDEA

earth.nautil.us

Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.

