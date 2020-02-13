YouTuber Counts How Many Corn Cobs Are Inside A Can Of Corn
Using stop-motion and an incredible level of patience, this YouTuber did some extraordinary service journalism.
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
Some dogs were able to ace the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show. Lobo, however, captured the audience's attention and hearts by behaving just like a dog.
The YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys recorded a tranquilizer dart at 3,000 frames per second and then watched the action unfold in slow motion.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
How bad can it really be, not using parking brakes? Well, pretty horrible, actually.
Here's how you get rid of all the oil, stains and dirt hiding in your rugs.
Neal Agarwal's Printing Money visualization tool is simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.
When "American Ninja Warrior" producer Johnathan Walton began to suspect his best friend — whom he'd loaned nearly $70,000 — was not the royal she claimed, he launched an investigation that uncovered dozens of alleged victims.
The movie famously had to go through a complete redesign of its main character after fan backlash. Does the redesign of the movie save it or is "Sonic the Hedgehog" a slog? Here's what the reviews say.
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
Scientists don't know what to make of fast radio bursts. Some think they come from aliens.
Architect Bjarke Ingels' philosophy of "sustainable hedonism" dares to ask the question: Can saving the world be fun?
It's a catastrophe, but it's also oddly satisfying to watch all of this unfold.
Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.
Chris Pratt, the Hollywood megastar from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has famously not always been in the shape he's in now.
Watching this pendulum is hypnotizing.
We don't think we've seen an Aurthurian legend adaptation this unsettling before. "Green Knight," starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton premieres in the summer.
Long before they were in the business of making movies themselves, Marvel infamously sold off the film rights to some of their most beloved characters for pennies on the dollar compared to their current worth today.
The former chief of staff explained, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings about Trump's behavior regarding North Korea, immigration, and Ukraine.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.
Wingtip vortexes are circular patterns of rotating air behind a wing as it generates lift, and they only occur in the right weather conditions.
The vegan diet is widely regarded to be better for the planet than those that include animal products, but not all plant-based foodstuffs have a small environmental footprint.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
The standard poodle that won this year's Westminster Dog Show takes 2 to 3 hours to get ready and loves chicken and attention.
If you cook a homemade pizza with the wrong cheese, it's going to be wet and unappetizing. Here's the best cheese to use for that classic New York-style pie.
"There's really no limit on the number of items somebody can purchase," said Republican Senator Joey Hensley, questioning if the weekend could prompt people to buy "a supply" of goods.
It's cheap, attractive and convenient, and we eat it every day - it's difficult not to. But is ultra-processed food making us ill and driving the global obesity crisis?
Some say climate change makes giving birth to children unethical. Don't buy it.
While this might look like a random, lucky shot, it was actually the result of quite a bit of patience.
From excessive canoodling to screaming rows, restaurant staff see the best — and the worst — of the annual night of romance.
The United States leads the world in spending for health and fitness but still ranks lowest in measurements of actual health. How do we break the cycle?
The fear of death drives many evils, from addiction to prejudice and war. Can it also be harnessed as a force for good?
Recent wars have forced the US military to acknowledge and treat the psychological wounds caused by trauma. But some sailors who survived 2017's deadly crashes say the Navy's efforts to help them sometimes fell short.
In the era of online dating, one septuagenarian Irishman clings tight to a method passed down through the generations — and thousands of happy couples are luckier for it.
Jim Carrey tells Conan O'Brien about the time Anthony Hopkins came to dinner and gave him chills.
In the absence of light, how do your body and mind behave?
New research has exploded the space of problems that quantum computers can efficiently verify, simultaneously knocking down milestone problems in quantum physics and math.
Another new 14,840 cases were reported in Hubei on Thursday, up from 2,015 new cases reported across mainland China a day earlier.
We know that the Mercator projection, the standard map projection for navigation, has its issues in distortions. Turns out many other methods have the same issue, but in different ways.
A campaign of sponsored content for the candidate flourished suddenly on Instagram. A new outfit, called Meme 2020, is behind it.
Maggie Gaines was told that her daughter, Margot, who has Down syndrome, had triggered a threat assessment by the school district — and that, under district policy, school officials had to call police.
While Rome may not have been built in a day, Shenzhen pretty much was. In the 1970s, China's start-up capital was a fishing village. Today, it's a megacity with over 12 million people.
The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, a luxurious hotel in Dubai, has been voted "best hotel in the world" several times and is the inspiration behind the term "seven-star hotel."
The shutdown is framed as due to Essential having "no clear path to deliver" its next smartphone to customers
Forty years ago, Mark Pavelich played a crucial role in the US hockey team's triumph over the Russians. Was there a steep cost for his lifetime on the ice?
The movie, which tells stories about a fictional magazine in a French city, stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss and many more. "The French Dispatch" premieres in theaters on July 24.