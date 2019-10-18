Will Motor Oil Still Work After 70 Years?
A YouTuber tests whether old motor oil performs as well as new motor oil.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
The can opener strikes back.
A YouTuber challenged himself to create the new Tesla truck in Blender and pulls it off with hilarious results.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
YouTube personality Brad Leone discusses the most overrated Thanksgiving food and gets visibly clammy from the hot wings.
A man fell off the platform at a Buenos Aires subway stop after he was distracted by his cell phone.
Surrounded by laundry and clutter, stylish women are dismantling Insta-perfection one selfie at a time.
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
Back in the 1990s, portable devices had easily replaceable batteries. Why don't contemporary phone companies have this anymore?
That used tampon isn't going to hurt you, despite what the ancient blood-aversion buried deep in your psyche is telling you
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
E.T. fans were excited for Henry Thomas to reprise his role as Elliot in the new Xfinity ad, but there were many other special things hidden in this ad.
A bus passenger passing by the London Bridge caught the aftermath of the attack and filmed the bystanders helping get the knife away from the man.
Black Friday proper is done but there are still tons of bargains available today, and we're on the lookout for the best ones.
Beware of the man who comes at you with a football.
Where might the US be if it heeded her discovery of global warming's source?
A Youtuber with a very refined sense of taste sees if there's a difference between the cheapest bottled water on the market and the champagne of bottled water.
There's no shortage of natural beauty in Hawaii, from aquamarine beaches to majestic volcanoes. But to see it you have to look past all the human-built junk in the way: 46-story condos, 12-lane highways, and concrete viaducts blocking out the sun.
Harris is the only 2020 Democrat who has fallen hard out of the top tier of candidates. She has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions.
John Boyega confesses that he accidentally leaked the script.
Are you doing aluminum foil wrong? Will worms eat your leftover flesh sack when you die? Let's find out the truth.
Why do Apple products always seem exorbitantly priced? There's a reason for that.
What's the longest non-stop commercial flight you can subject yourself to?
The air conditioner is nearly 100 years old, and yet it hasn't evolved much — the technology is essentially the same as it was the day it was invented.
I decided to give up on chasing natural sunlight and make my own instead.
A study of people's minds as they take DMT reveals a curious commingling of brain patterns.
Legislative paralysis gripped Capitol Hill well before impeachment started.
Scientists have discovered the black hole LB-1, so massive that it shouldn't exist.
Who among us?
Officials at the Indian Council of Medical Research have completed clinical testing of a new male contraceptive, a nonsurgical vasectomy called RISUG.
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
Entrepreneur Sarah Kauss built a thriving $100 million business — but she never imagined the hell she'd find on the other side.
The mayor of Charleston, W.Va., wanted her city to be more welcoming to all faiths and people, so she changed an annual celebration to the "Winter Parade." It didn't last long.
Back in 1992, 12-year-old Severn Suzuki attended the UN Earth Summit and spoke of the need to save our planet.
A glamorous socialite, fashion columnist, pianist and mother before the war, she became the only woman to head an underground resistance network against the Nazi Occupation in France.
Mysterious 609-million-year-old balls of cells may be the oldest animal embryos — or something else entirely.
Details were unclear. The declaration came on an unannounced trip as the president seeks to highlight a record of achievement while he campaigns for re-election.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
Amid a lot of great causes and a few places where your money won't make it where you want it to, here are some good places to give.
Multiple worlds, armored bears, dust, daemons. "His Dark Materials" can be pretty confusing. We're here to open up the alethiometer and answer questions about what the crap is going on.
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."