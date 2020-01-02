Whoever Designed This Strange Intersection Has A Lot Of Explaining To Do
Its odd design has led to many traffic accidents, it seems, including this one.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
Someone in Gwinn, Michigan, has some explaining to do.
"[B]because of continuous snowfall, this huge boulder fell and came straight towards the base camp."
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
A courier pretends to deliver a pizza and makes off with Amazon packages on a porch.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
New research supports the idea that economic distress led to an increase in opioid abuse. But some say the origins of the epidemic are far more complicated.
When we stumbled upon a work by contemporary artist Kim Beom, we couldn't believe our eyes, or our eardrums.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ended his presidential bid Thursday, his campaign announced.
Experts share what happens mentally, physically and emotionally when you're following this eating plan.
All that glitters may be golden, but it definitely isn't gold, as "Antiques Roadshow" expert Andy McConnell discovered.
When my family and I were still in danger, I emailed these words to a friend back home in America: "We're safe, but trapped by fires on three sides. The ocean will be our escape if necessary."
Whether you want to contribute to positive growth in your career or just pick up a new hobby, we've rounded up some online courses that can help you meet any resolution.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
The DNA computer uses a process known as hybridisation, which occurs when two strands of DNA attach together to form double-stranded DNA.
At the turn of the last century, author Webster Edgerly advised readers to achieve optimal wellness by never walking in a straight line and never marrying a woman less than 20 years their junior.
In a wide-ranging interview, the director talks about his own mortality, the treatment of women in his movies, and moviemaking in the Netflix age.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
Arnold Schwarzenegger brought us the Hummer. The recession took it away.
John Adams worried that "a division of the republic into two great parties... is to be dreaded as the great political evil." America has now become that dreaded divided republic.
Even with the extra eight inches that has been added to its height, the infamous "can opener" bridge continues to wreak havoc.
The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip.Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.
Our hats are off to Matt Bray who recreated the iconic 2006 Ok Go treadmill dance in 100 days.
"WandaVision," Marvel's big show on Disney+ that follows Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision from the Avengers Infinity Saga, will now premiere in 2020 instead of 2021.
Technology like the Bond Bracelet, which lets you communicate with a partner wordlessly, is changing the ways people experience connection and romance.
In the award-winning "The Hands That Built This City," London-based Polly Tootal shows us the complexity of living in the liminal space through photographs of men who live in labor camps in the UAE.
Some students of color say that even as the university defends its use of race in admissions, it devalues their experiences and fails to retain professors who support them.
The travails of Penn Badgley's stalker haven't changed much, but his setting has, giving the show an opportunity to take aim at wellness weirdos, aspiring screenwriters, and people who shop at Erewhon.
Jadon kept upping the ante and eventually managed to jump his entire height with flawless form.
The cathedral's rector says there is a "50 percent chance" that scaffolding will collapse, causing further damage
With a mix of personal and some general questions, this investigator tries to deduce an age old question.
The vice president had spent most of his career trying to lift the restraints on presidential authority. After 9/11, he did just that.
Worldwide sales of knockoff goods exceeded $520 billion last year, representing 3.3 percent of all global trade.
"Mayor Pete" has been perpetually dogged by a major issue: the youngest and most activated voters in his party all seem to — how to put this delicately? — hate his guts.
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.
From smart homes to ultrafast wireless speeds, here's what to watch.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
This poor family truly cannot catch a break.
Drug companies are courting jails and judges through sophisticated marketing efforts.
Margaret Atwood's sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" raises the possibility that individuals, with suitable luck, bravery, and cleverness, can fight back. But can they?
These six visions from humans today span space colonies, a genetic panopticon and straight-up apocalypse.
We round up some of the best instances where performers broke character during a comedy sketch and cracked up.
Robots haven't replaced warehouse workers yet, but they're here — and they need some human supervision.
Our love affair with salad in the 2010s got a lot of people sick. Maybe it's time to end our relationship with lettuce as we know it.
Some of their go-to sandwiches are the The Lil' Coppolla, Broccoli Reuben and Muffuletta.
Let us know when they're leakproof.