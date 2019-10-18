We Could All Take Some Tips From This Guy's Expert And Inspiring Morning Routine
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
A terrifically silly "bad lip reading" of the Netflix show.
The two actors crash a wedding by singing a duet of "Unforgettable."
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
You have to look in the right places when your own disappears in thin air.
Believe it or not, it's not actually changing the pitch of your voice.
It had been maybe three minutes from the onset of the first symptom, and I was already in deep sh*t.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
Peloton ads are truly the gifts that keep on giving.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
Before you recoil at the thought of an airport holiday, let me explain. This is no ordinary airport. It's Singapore's Changi: part theme park, part futuristic pleasure dome
Accusing someone of virtue signalling is to accuse them of a kind of hypocrisy.
Behold, 8 minutes of guys in elaborate padded armor just absolutely whaling each other.
Once Anton Hernandez made a bad error and busted his front suspension on a track marker, nobody would have expected him to end up winning the race — especially not in the dramatic fashion that he did.
Spanish scientist Morris Villarroel records all his activities so he can learn how to live more effectively. But what do you gain from forensically tracking every part of your day?
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 700-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
The high school yearbook is a staple of teenage life. But for some, it reflects the devastating toll of the opioid crisis.
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
A murder in New Orleans, a trial that lasted less than a day, and the lives they entangled for the next three decades.
Just because there's a picture of a black hole doesn't mean astronomers have figured out how they work.
Members of the public helped subdue the man with a fire extinguisher and, most extraordinary of all, a five-foot narwhal tusk, that was taken off the wall of the London Fishmongers Hall.
I procrastinate. I get distracted. This San Francisco startup wants to help me (and everyone else) by coaching its clients through their to-do lists.
Why everyone's mornings seem more productive than yours.
Tesla is one of the hottest cars to buy right now, but their super charger network has a bit of a supply issue as demonstrated in this video.
In December 2015, five young people were arrested in Australia during a botched drug trafficking attempt. In September 2019, their handler Yaroslav Pastukhov — a onetime Vice Canada editor known as Slava P. — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cocaine.
Here's how much it ended up costing them weekly — and what happened when one of their dogs got sick.
One day at the 2019 "Sopranos" fan festival — a reminder that the greatest show of all time is about so much more than the mob.
When I became a mom at 19, my depression spiraled out of control until I reached a delirious state. I was very much alive, but certain I'd been dead for years.
After the Blackstone Group acquired one of the nation's largest physician staffing firms in 2017, low-income patients faced far more aggressive debt collection lawsuits. They only stopped after ProPublica and MLK50 asked about it.
Mathina Calliope goes off her antidepressant and into the woods.
Clove, which designs shoes for the unique needs of medical professionals, is one of a growing handful of startups focused — finally — on the nursing industry.
Reviewing Mike Birbiglia's new Netflix comedy special "The New One," in which the comedian reflects on life before and after becoming a father.
Turns out there's a phenomenon called "sensory-specific satiety." Here's how it works.
An author pays homage to the two irreplaceable voices who informed her love of good movies.
The very first "cultivated meat" burger took years to produce and cost a quarter of a million dollars — but times (and the meat aisle), they are a-changin'.
A challenger to the barn wedding — the reigning template for chic, relaxed celebrations — has emerged.
Lilly Singh is tremendously successful and talented — why is her talk show so awful?
There are more options for new holiday programming than ever before this 2019, and they began in October. What to watch, and where?
At least 2.3 trillion mobile messages incorporate emoji annually. Naturally, some percentage of those communications would turn up in legal disputes.
In a world where camera phones are more ubiquitous than ever, why have television cameras stayed expensive and enormous?
Here's the deal with the notorious diet.
Here's what Russia's 2020 disinformation operations look like, according to two experts on social media and propaganda.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
The "de-aging" process of the film's lead actors made for one of the most challenging shoots of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto's career.
Talking with the master of the big twist about his new series "Servant," scaring people with dead babies and the pressures of keeping twists fresh in a culture of spoilers.
Instagram has shared new details on how its app uses AI and machine learning to surface content for users.