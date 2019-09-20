Watching A Man Make A Trebuchet Using Primitive Technology Is Oddly Mesmerizing
A thoroughly enjoyable build of a primitive contraption constructed together by scratch.
There are some things you should know how to say if English isn't the primary language of your holiday destination.
Everything you ever wanted to know about Dictyostelium (or dicky for short.)
Ezra Miller's frightening outbursts and increasing paranoia have led some to wonder if Warner Bros. will axe "The Flash."
The solutions to Einstein's equations that describe a spinning black hole won't blow up, even when poked or prodded.
After news broke that WNBA star Brittney Griner was being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, some NFL Network reporters made light of the situation.
What a complicated, socially awkward man.
Sommelier and writer Marcella Newhouse provides tips on imbibing Italian wine based on years of unsolicited advice, straight from the source.
At this intimate 2002 show, two years before the release of their first album, The Killers play what is arguably now their most-loved song.
If Musk's financiers try to come to his rescue, it'll be "what happens when matter hits antimatter."
"I don't like being given a time frame for when I can or can't drink a drink," says Charlie.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Ferrari haven't always been the winning team everyone thinks they are.
The actor's 2017 firing from the Netflix show led to tens of millions in losses, according to court documents.
"Beavis and Butt-Head" is back and just as rude and crude as you remember it. Now available to stream on Paramount+.
Here's a state-wise breakdown of where people earning more than $200,000 have migrated to in the last few years.
Scientists used painstaking research, genomics and clever statistics to definitively track two distinct strains of the virus back to a wet market in Wuhan.
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble demonstrated to Alex Jones that she wasn't going to put up with his nonsense.
Marc Andreessen says he's all for more new housing, but public records tell a different story.
More men in their twenties and thirties are taking little blue pills for a variety of sexual ills, from erectile dysfunction to anxiety about their performance in the bedroom.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Channel 4 has compiled some of the funniest musical moments from the "Cats Does Countdown" gang for your viewing pleasure.
The late legend of comedy had an unorthodox personal and red carpet style.
It's always for the best to be prepared for an emergency situation. In today's world, that means having a bugout bag.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney cut a campaign ad for Liz Cheney and didn't mince words about how he really felt about the former president.
Is anyone still using a landline? Seriously, it's time to cut the cord.
Switzerland's one of the most expensive places to live in, so these YouTubers went out to a supermarket out in the Alps to see how prices out there are compared to the US and other nations.
"Discover new meat frontiers," the Facebook post read.
This bottle looks like it'd have wine in it, but it's actually a well-reviewed cold brew bottle.
Jon Stewart fought like hell to pass the healthcare bill for sick veterans. He breaks down what happened behind the scenes when it looked like Republicans killed the bill and the implications.
The Senate deal would change the course of the 2020s, finally putting America's climate goals in sight.
It's considered one of the great comic book series of all time, and now it's finally made it to the small screen. So ends an agonising journey.
Here's the legendarily uncomfortable episode of "Dragon Den" from 2011 when Andy Nyakas tried to pitch a multi-level marketing opportunity to extremely savvy venture capitalists.
Compass Mining grew quickly during crypto's halcyon days. Now, its customers and their thousands of mining machines are stuck.
The bulbous, gas-free car from Nissan helped prove electric vehicles have a place in the automotive industry.
Could you ride a minotaur like a horse? What is Pandora's box? Author and screenwriter Neil Gaiman answers these questions and many more as he shares his vast mythological knowledge for WIRED.
Camden Yards, which opened 30 years ago this summer, is revered for its design and downtown location. But its influence — along with its lessons — extends beyond architecture.
A new study tries to fill in the blanks on "data deficient" species.
if you view the Florida Everglades on Google Earth, you'll see a curious runway with nothing else surrounding it. What is it?
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue.
Quit playing games with our hearts, Choco.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Bush really wishes he could get a do-over on this game-losing pitch.
Russia is ready to discuss an exchange of prisoners with the United States through a diplomatic channel agreed upon by both countries, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
Sam Bankman-Fried has a big fortune and big plans for how to spend it — including an unusual political power-building strategy.
How one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time looks in the original director's cut versus the final version.
For more than 70 years, this tiny restaurant has been dishing out its signature meal — Kethel's fried chicken — Kerala's spicy, finger-licking food.
"I'd had private doubts for years. Why couldn't I just be single?"