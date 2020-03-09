This Simple Riddle That Almost Fooled Einstein Is Messing With Our Heads
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the US appeared to do everything right.
Political devotees don't like Joe Biden, but voters do. And there's a reason for that.
After his opponent's bow failed to fire, Sergio Garrido skipped his own shot — but he still went on to win the competition.
Potassium batteries are coming for the throne.
Italy has ordered the quarantine of 16 million people in the country's northern regions hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, including the cities of Venice and Milan.
The best part? The brawl (in the Federal Prospects Hockey League) took place on the Carolina Thunderbirds' "Faith and Family Night."
There are dozens of sites that show you how coronavirus is spreading around the world. Here is our ranking.
As the world gears up for Daniel Craig's final film as 007, he offers some rare reflection on the franchise he redefined and the icon he reimagined.
Aging is never easy, and sometimes 94 years on Earth is the right amount of time.
Save big on Microsoft products when you buy factory-recertified.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
The stupidest, most exasperating piece of advice commonly offered to suffering people is also the truest and most comforting.
This is so much attitude in a very small dog and we are here for it.
A litany of problems in business, finance, container ship loading and aircraft loading derive from this one simple question.
Aston Villa's Spanish goal-keeper, Pepe Reina, gambled and lost.
A new book argues that if homeowners converted just half their land to native plantings, it would collectively create an area larger than all national parks in the lower 48 states combined.
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From never taking his wig off to being far from asexual, the artist's nephews, friends, and colleagues share their memories of "the real Andy."
The only thing better than a flyover? A fly-under (that's what we're going to be calling this).
How venture capital became the most dangerous thing to happen to now-troubled DTCs like Outdoor Voices, Harry's, and Casper.
Mississippi State's men's tennis team fell to Tennessee the other day, but one of their doubles pairs did hit the best shot of the matchup.
Major League Soccer is back, which can only mean one thing: 40-yard rocket free kicks from a center-back (?).
We're not on the brink of a pandemic anymore — we're in the middle of one.
An impact fund has purchased Saddleback Maine, a beloved but troubled backwoods ski mountain. Its transformation plan is ambitious, but exactly what the ski industry needs.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
"Love Is Blind" contestant Jessica's affected tone of voice when speaking to men got people talking. Experts weigh in on the common behavior.
The current state of the world is, to put it mildly, not great. And while the internet is a source of bad news, it can also provide a small oasis of calm.
Luckily, both passengers in the experiment Questair M-20 Venture plane survived — as did the very lucky man by the golf cart.
Will these videos of the guys behind YouTube channel How Ridiculous! dropping big things on a big trampoline ever get old? Probably not.
In designing an interior, you have the power to alter important variables — artificial or natural lighting, proportions, materials — that will influence the experience you'll have in the space.
Don't touch your face and for the love of God, don't touch your stocks.
The Wall of Sound was an enormous public address system designed specifically for the Grateful Dead's live performances in 1974. And it was… insane.
Restaurants have notoriously slim margins. Mei Mei in Boston reveals just how slim they really are.
Next time you play keep-up with a ping pong ball and paddle, remember that you'll never defeat the Octo-Bouncer.
At the ever-growing bottom of the American economy, a low-wage worker becomes a minimum-wage activist
Ever wanted to fake a pregnancy or buy a Nicolas Cage pillow? Wish has you covered.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
No matter how hard I tried, plastic kept sneaking its way back into my life.
In a world where everyone's a chef, the most basic of basic knowledge has surprising value.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
In "My Year in Mensa," Jamie Loftus uses first-person reporting to offer insight into how the geeky group became a forum for the far-right.
It's hard to believe that so much thieving has gone unpunished and unchecked for so long, which raises the question: Can America ever rid itself of Wells Fargo?
The writers from Seasons 7 and 8 reflect on the difficult days following the 2011 departure of Steve Carell, when they had to figure out who should take over as the regional manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin.
British photographer Alastair Philip Wiper has captured a rarely-observed side of the technological revolution.