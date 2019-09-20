U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's vote against a human trafficking bill back in 2017 is popping up on social media following a New York Times report that federal authorities are investigating whether Gaetz violated human trafficking laws.
In response to stunning New York Times reporting that the Justice Department is investigating a possible sexual relationship between Matt Gaetz and a 17-year-old girl, the Florida Republican congressman vehemently denied the accusation and told a broader story of intrigue involving himself and his father.
Vaccinations for the coronavirus are supposed to be free and available to all Americans regardless of insurance or immigration status. For some, that isn't how it has been playing out. Here are common false barriers to look out for.
Investigators, family, and friends are still trying to close the case of Paul Fugate, a naturalist at Arizona's Chiricahua National Monument who vanished without a trace in 1980. What keeps them motivated to stick with a mystery that may be unsolvable?
A brood of cicadas are emerging on the East Coast for the first time in 17 years. They'll show up in over a dozen states, but if you live in Maryland, Virginia or DC — the epicenter of the brood's emergence — you're in for an especially loud summer.