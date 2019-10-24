This Is The Most Russian Video In Existence
We have precisely no context for this clip (other than reports that no one was hurt), but it’s perfect.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
Police are calling this driver “an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz” after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
Days before his death in 2005, Simeon Askoak told officials how an Alaskan rural policing program was broken. His village hasn’t had another permanent cop since.
Scientists monitored human waste from 60 million people in 37 countries to discover how the world gets high.
The new chairman of the troubled coworking firm confirmed layoffs and explained how he plans to rescue the company from distress.
Brett Goldstein learned a few things as a cop and in Chicago’s City Hall. Now he’s bringing that civic expertise to the Pentagon.
Following Wednesday’s stunt by Congressional Republicans to storm a secure room, Judge Andrew Napolitano explained on “Fox and Friends” it’s because of John Boehner that current House rules allow private interviews.
The tech industry may be all the rage now, but being in medicine still pays.
You don’t need to live in a haunted suburban house to get sucked into the terror of your television.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn’t all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles’ ceremonial first pitch.
Pop’s most enigmatic star visits her idol at his Beverly Hills home to talk about songwriting, Seventies LA, and how live shows are like sex.
Inspired by Marx’s aphorism that “Religion is the opium of the people,” the USSR commissioned a wealth of anti-religious artwork, much of it very clever and striking.
Rory the Labrador can’t process what happened to the balloon in his mouth.
When it first opened in 1988 on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, it promised “paradise at sea.” Within a decade, it would be floated across 14,000km of ocean and parked in an equally, soon-to-be doomed North Korean tourist resort.
Kessler Syndrome is a scenario in which the density of objects in low orbit is high enough that collisions could cause a cascading effect that ultimately traps humanity beneath a ceiling of space junk.
While chomping down hot wings, Williams addresses the “Game of Thrones” myths floating out there on the internet.
Back in print for the first time since 1970, Dennis Stock’s “California Trip” serves as a visual history, depicting the Sunshine State at its heady peak.
From Rick James on a couch to enjoying a "Lazy Sunday" at the movies, these are the sketches that helped shape our comedic sensibility.
This moose helped themselves to a delicious pumpkin that someone left in their front yard.
Between the 1920s and 1940s Percy Loomis Sperr took more than 30,000 photographs of New York City, capturing a city that still shapes the present day.
Had the collision happened, it would have been the deadliest accident in aviation history.
Last October, Super Typhoon Yutu wreaked havoc on Saipan. Today, residents still struggle — and no one feels it more than the kids.
First, Martin Scorsese opined that Marvel movies were not cinema. Then Francis Ford Coppola called them “despicable.” Then somebody asked Ken Loach to weigh in. And now every auteur is talking about Marvel. Let’s discuss.
The E-6B Mercury airborne communications aircraft is built for nuclear war, but apparently not for random bird strikes.
Single-family zoning hurts a lot of people. In Minnesota’s largest city, reformers put them front and center.
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
The fast-food chain is turning to artificial intelligence and machine learning in the hopes of predicting what customers want before they decide.
There are potentially tens of millions of subscribers out there for Netflix — who already use the service via someone else’s login. Can it get them to pay up?
Kristen Kenney has a bit of a faux pas while interviewing the head of the men’s basketball league.
One education consultant likened signing up for WeGrow to “a deal with the devil.”
The late night host gets to meet the “Death Stranding” creator and has a ball at his office.
Social media giants like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been blocked in China for nearly a decade. But Liu Shichao became an instant celebrity on all of them.
During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Zuckerberg struggled to answer many questions.
For the past decade, researchers and coaches have been seduced by the potential performance boost of brain-zapping technology, but the research is far from conclusive. In an attempt to tease out some answers, Alex Hutchinson tried it for himself while on a bespoke bike tour through the Alps.
Over the past few years, the Italian region of Molise has risen from obscurity to become the punchline of a popular meme. Now locals are trying to use it to their advantage.
It’s what we never imagined and more.
Proponents of high frame rates believe that it provides clearer, smoother, more realistic images onscreen. Too bad the tech ended up killing Will Smith’s movie.
Doctors have now treated several patients with CAR-T, the new cancer gene therapy — but have also had to scramble to manage side effects.
In 1897, the California native went to the frozen North looking for gold. What he found instead was the great American novel.
How a meal at Melbourne’s most acclaimed restaurant restored one critic’s faith in fancy food.
One of the most popular skin care products also contains one of the most controversial ingredients.
Red Bull Leipzig met Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and left with a victory, thanks to this absolute stunner from Marcel Sabitzer.
As hospital patients in Venezuela found out earlier this year during a five-day nationwide blackout, power cuts do more than just turn out the lights.
Starting in the 1970s, “pardon my French” been an increasingly popular way to ask others to excuse your uncouth language.