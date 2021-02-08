This Is How Tampa Looked Like A Day Before The Superbowl During A Pandemic
You wouldn't be able to tell there was a pandemic with all the maskless crowds of people.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health.
Here's how Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded Tesla Inc. back in 2003 and their feelings about the current CEO.
The University of Agder in South Norway had some things to tell Will Ferrell and General Motors about their homeland.
A zookeeper demonstrates how they weigh the flightless birds at the facility.
Everyone's favorite pandemic activity, browsing houses on Zillow.com, gets a steamy new endorsement.
Watch the coaches kick it in the studio before the big game.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A recent Twitter thread has brought new attention to a "mistake" that changed the history of "Blade Runner," one of the most influential and acclaimed sci-fi films of all time.
This is what it would look like if we mashed up "Star Wars" with "Spider-Man 3."
For people who are having trouble clearing phlegm from colds or the flu, this might be helpful.
The pandemic has seen soaring home prices and record housing insecurity.
Don't play these problematic songs for your Valentine unless you want to scare them away.
How to get rid of the junk in every nook.
A workplace has its own informal cardinal directions: elevatorward, kitchenward, bathroomward. It's a map we share.
This well-reviewed humidifier disperses a nice cool mist that helps our fight against itchy and cracking skin.
Shortage of doses, changing rules and complex sign-up systems left residents deeply frustrated.
Considering how much so many people are suffering right now makes it quite difficult for me to worry about my own shit. I'm still working, my family is doing okay at the moment, I think I'm in decent health. How can I complain? I can't, right?
Toni Petersson please explain yourself.
Navy meteorologist Paul Grisham, 91, spent a year monitoring weather conditions on the frigid continent he calls "The Ice."
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins this week as the House impeachment managers prepare to make their case to the public — and the 100 senators who are jurors for the trial — that Trump is responsible for last month's deadly riots at the US Capitol.
Beyond the press mount neodymium onto an angle grinder and turn an otherwise heavy duty machine into an induction stove that can heat things up.
Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl as Brady affirmed his legendary status.
It was an accident. Let us explain.
A new book argues that our inner critic can become our strongest guide.
An investigator went under cover and brought back disturbing video from a farm growing those famous birds.
Lucas Sin of Junzi Kitchen and Nice Day Chinese Takeout gives you the lowdown on the perfect egg roll that includes store-bought egg roll skins and DIY duck sauce, spicy mustard, cabbage, carrots, Chinese celery and meat of your choice.
The research offers some insights, but it's complicated.
The phrase 'warp drive' didn't originate in "Star Trek," but in 1948 short story "The Flight of the Starling". We delve into the tale that coined the term.
The Weeknd performed recent hits alongside a large, and sometimes chaotic, group of performers.
The Google Fit app will measure heart and respiratory rate.
They're fighting like, well, cats and dogs here.
"Scoopy just kind of became like a very dumb third cat."
How the oligarch's son with a penchant for courting controversy became motorsport's public enemy number one.
Things you only see in Central Park.
The music on "The Chronic" sounded so good, but there was so much ugliness underneath. On the latest episode "60 Songs," Rob breaks down the sometimes-complicated legacy of Dr. Dre and his magnum opus with help from Sheldon Pearce.
Intelligence officials praise Morgan Muir and his record, but a former Senate investigator said Muir cannot be trusted to "convey accurate information."
The idea comes from Nikki, (@TinyHeartsEducation on Instagram and to us via PopSugar). You simply measure out the proper dose, squirt it into a spoon and shake some sprinkles over top.
Come for the toy piano test, stay for the delightful rick-rolling.
Revisiting my interview with the superstar just a few months before his death.
Hammer's trajectory struck me as particularly egregious as Hollywood as a whole continued to come to terms with #MeToo. Yes, Weinstein and other abusers were being named. But Hammer's resilience made it clear that the system itself, and the sort of talent it protected and championed, was still very much in place.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
Yes, there were Proud Boys, QAnon zealots and military veterans. But most of those arrested so far were united largely by a belief that the election was stolen, a New York Times analysis found.
The reason why Black-owned businesses lag behind businesses owned by white people and other minorities in market share.
For over four years, a pump-and-dump Discord channel has scammed millions from unregulated cryptocurrency markets — and it's only growing stronger.
Record-pace gaming profits face drag from loss-leading PS5's "strategic price points."
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che run through Mitch McConnell criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene for her theories, the presidential relief package and more.
Monroe Gamble became the San Francisco Fed's first Black research assistant in 2018. His path shows why fixing a striking diversity shortfall will take commitment.
"I had no idea it would grow into something so big," she said.
Derek Muller speaks with Bill Gates about the next big crisis that the world will have to solve.
In a startling new book,"Drug Use for Grown-Ups," the Ivy League professor argues that the dangers of recreational drug use have been wildly overstated.