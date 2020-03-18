Spring Breakers In Miami Beach Defiantly Vow To Keep Partying Regardless Of Whether They'll Spread The Coronavirus
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
There's horror, some comedy and a documentary about the world's oldest video store.
The small island nation's large-scale testing strategy includes people who don't have any symptoms.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
People with type A blood are more likely to catch coronavirus and die from it, according to a new study published in Wuhan, China.
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
Tesla will continue to keep its Fremont, California factory open for production, because it has had "conflicting guidance from different levels of government" over whether it could operate during a shelter-in-place order.
Scientists have proved one of Charles Darwin's theories of evolution for the first time — nearly 140 years after his death.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
When 23-year-old Callie Quinn moved from Texas to Chile, she counted on finding a beautiful country, meaningful work, and interesting friends. She had no idea she'd set off a manhunt for an international con artist.
If you grew up with games like "Sonic," "Shinobi" and "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
Tech leaders in Silicon Valley are turning to couples counseling to work out their differences. The trend has sparked a new wave of therapists focused specifically on co-founders.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
Working out from home is the new normal, so plenty of us who normally lift weights or do strength classes are having to figure things out on our own this week.
Since he first was asked about coronavirus in January, Donald Trump's statements have dramatically changed.
Italy has been on lockdown for almost two weeks as authorities try to halt the progress of the virus. People have been asked to stay indoors — but the number of deaths has continued to spiral.
Tour a gallery of presidential portraits, print a 3-D model of a fossil or volunteer to transcribe historical documents.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
"In the absolutely worse case, the overall life expectancy worldwide would click down by a few weeks," one CEO wrote. he added. "Instead of 79.60 years to live we would have 79.45 years to live."
Adult entertainers are expanding their brands with SFW content.
Alarmed by new pathogens, we're building more labs to study them. Can we do so without raising the likelihood of a catastrophic breach?
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
Six experts identify the graphics that do the best job of telling an important story about coronavirus.
This looks horrible. We're likely going to watch it.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
Cappuccino is often served in a larger, wider mug, while espresso comes in a short, narrow mug. But even avid coffee drinkers may not know why.
Kind of a tease for the hawk, though, which saw its catch turn into a puddle of water.
McDonald's is lobbying the Trump administration to make changes to a bill that would require some employers to provide paid sick leave amid the coronavirus outbreak, executives said on an internal call on Monday, a recording of which was obtained by Business Insider.
Two weeks ago Prague was thronged with tourists and businesses were humming as the city headed into a long-awaited spring. Today the lanes and famous squares of my adopted town stand virtually empty.
University of Arkansas Law School professor Alex Nunn is ready to have some fun with this whole situation.
It took a lot of meticulous cleaning, but the process was worth the conclusion.
Singer, actor, activist… tomato?
How many people will die because we've been working on the brink of collapse for too long?
Bernie Sanders's grandson Cole recorded the presidential hopeful — ever the endearing curmudgeon — entertaining his family after being woken from a deep sleep.
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
