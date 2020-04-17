This YouTubers Just Built A Mechanic Parent That Says Its Proud Of You If You Pay 25 Cents
The lengths we go for validation. Drop in 25 cents for a "pat on the back."
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
Red hot ribbons of steel curling meandering through workers' legs? What could go wrong!?
A cat realizes its curiosity has gotten the best of it.
Dan Andrews, the premiere of Victoria, spoke to a few youngsters over Zoom and one had a keen takeaway from what we're all going through.
How the car didn't just drop straight into the lake, we do not understand.
Here's what it looks like when a duck tries to play hard-to-get.
The fifty-two-year-old doorman from the Bronx was a beloved mainstay at 860 Grand Concourse—until he got sick.
According to this chart from Visual Capitalist, some US workers are more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way.
Talking to the travel guru about his life in isolation, which includes piano playing and stocking up on weed.
The White Lion Foundation released an extraordinary, rare video of a snow leopard making a shriek caught on camera in the mountains of northern Pakistan.
This TikTok by Jeff Wright utilizing Parent Trap film technology and a science fiction premise keeps getting better and better the longer you watch.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
This dog found a way to trap a Roomba into being its personal belly rub machine.
Only 45% of Los Angeles County residents are still employed, a national survey released Friday shows.
The surprisingly simple way to apply for the Canadian stimulus check.
Kaleb Cave seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild
An oceanographer, a marine biologist, a ship captain and the former CEO of FedEx weigh in.
Ten contestants are invited to an island, prohibited from having sex, and encouraged to become "authentically connected." This is not "Love Is Blind." It is something much, much worse.
Public officials lament the way that the coronavirus is engulfing black communities. The question is, what are they prepared to do about it?
An absolutely spot on impression of Claire and Bon Appétit's shtick on YouTube.
How did the biggest cluster in the US emerge in a corner of South Dakota? Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory and questions remain about what the company did to protect staff.
As some governors consider easing social distancing restrictions, new estimates by researchers at Harvard University suggest that the United States cannot safely reopen unless it conducts more than three times the number of coronavirus tests it is currently administering over the next month.
Bill Gates may have been the richest person in the world in 1997, but here's how the rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have changed in the past two decades.
Here's a look at some of the types of masks you might encounter, how they work, what to consider when making your own and the level of protection they could provide.
Jeremy Kreuzer got his family to participate in a parody of the Beach Boys' "Sloop John B" dedicated to his sister, a cruise performer, who's still stuck on the boat.
An experienced bizjet pilot breaks down the industry, the costs, who can really justify such an expensive luxury and why.
"It's the paradox of public health: When you do it right, nothing happens."
Steven Heller recruited his family to do a shot-for-shot remake of Journey's classic 1980s music video. The side-by-side comparison shows their impressive dedication to detail.
Hospitals and clinics are rushing to use antibody tests in an effort to determine who is immune to the coronavirus. But almost none of them have been verified by the FDA.
Vocal Trump supporters have chosen who to blame: the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
According to leaked CAD schematics, the new iPhone will feature squared off edges, similar to the iPad Pro — or the old iPhone SE.
One of the largest and wealthiest school districts in America, Fairfax County, started distancing learning this week. Between racial slurs and porn, it went so poorly they had to cancel.
Hundreds of thousands of lower-grade breathing devices are going unused because manufacturers say they can't perform life-saving functions. But a new patch might change that.
Joe Eskenazi found out that live television can be unpredictable.
The proportion of coronavirus tests with positive results could be a window into just how bad the U.S. outbreak is.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
This fascinating side-by-side clip shows that the real stunt hero of the scene wasn't Cruise, but rather the camera man who jumped off the plane backwards and filmed Cruise with a camera on his head the whole way down.
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
After the FIDE Candidates tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus, world champion Magnus Carlsen decided to take things into his own hands. His version of chess could speed the game up permanently.
We've seen amber fossils with insects embedded in them before, but we've never seen one that contains air bubbles like this one.
Strained by the pandemic, Amazon is now discouraging people from buying so much stuff.
From kitsch to cool, ride the waves of undulating popularity of a tropical fashion statement.
London's Woolwich Ferry did a 360 spin and honked its horn in the middle of the River Thames to pay their respects to medical workers on the front line.
"You feel normal." "You feel normal." "You feel normal."
You've got the time. Now all you need is the materials and the know-how.
RIP, door. It was good knowing you.
The coronavirus will change grocery stores, and probably not for the better.
The truck had been dangling over the bridge in 50 MPH winds for 30 minutes when first responders finally were able to extricate the driver from the car.