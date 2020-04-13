What Happens If You Shoot A Ping Pong Ball Going 450 KPH At A Tennis Ball
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
With thousands of followers, Shanghai live-streamer Nai Nai was a girlfriend to many, until she met Chinese internet legend Jiang Bo. Little did she know the price she would pay for her feelings
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Unemployment is higher than it's been since the Great Depression. Here are 11 steps that could help fix it.
A doctor reflects on nearly two months spent treating some of China's most severe COVID-19 cases.
They're facing a second once-in-a-lifetime downturn at a critical moment.
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
Estelle knew her fiancé had betrayed her — she had no idea what else he was capable of.
Mayor London Breed's early and aggressive moves to contain the outbreak have made San Francisco a national model in fighting the pandemic.
"Codenames: Duet" has you team up with your partner to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
TikTok has been full of wholesome dad content for quite some time now. Like this dad, who quit beer and snacks and replaced his habits with tons of fruit.
Peter McKinnon is continually shocked by the extremely real looking fake scenes in modern Hollywood features.
The Senate Majority Leader's refusal to rein in the President is looking riskier than ever.
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
Amid a shortage of ventilators, some are arguing these machines might not even be needed. That's a vast oversimplification.
There is no such thing as a "bad" job, just bad working conditions — and the coronavirus crisis should be our call to action to fix that.
When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, it can take a psychological toll. Here are a few useful tips for staying sane.
I'm taking part in a clinical trial that could help end the pandemic.
In a ship deliberately embedded in an ice floe, scientists are studying the base of the food web.
As COVID-19 rattles small businesses around the country, inspiration can be drawn from the stories of those who survived the last financial crisis.
Scientists feared Apollo 11 crew members could've brought back deadly pathogens from the moon and were immediately put inside a mobile quarantine facility.
Retreating to our kitchens offers a sense of calm and clarity in these uncertain times.
Sammartino died at in 2018 at the age of 82, but his legacy lives on.
A trucker is overwhelmed by Americans giving care packages to truckers to show their appreciation during a difficult time.
The coronavirus hasn't just changed our lives. It's disrupted death — and the rituals that are fundamental to burial for religious families like mine.
Even in the best of times, theater is the most fragile of the popular arts. Theater requires us sitting in the seats in order to be complete. It's an unequal love affair: we want theater but theater needs us. And in this pandemic, it is simply gone.
Learn all the British, Scottish and Welsh "ism's" from Rachel Weisz, Simon Pegg, Emma Thompson and so many others.
As US federal agencies prepare to help families survive the coronavirus disaster, Hurricane Harvey's lower-income survivors offer a warning of what can go terribly wrong.
Farmers can't keep up with surging demand for local produce, but they're still struggling to replace lost revenue.
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured footage of a 150-foot long siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
A woman says Biden assaulted her in 1993 and has filed a criminal complaint.
The different ways people share the cost of rent — and in the process, their chores, childcare and lives.
At 42,000 pieces, the completion of the puzzle "Around the World" breaks the record of the world's largest single image jigsaw puzzle.
The United States is the beacon of democracy around the world. Let's show the world that no pandemic can stop our elections.
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories.
Experts inside and outside the government identified the threat early on and sought to raise alarms even as President Trump was moving slowly. Read some of what they had to say among themselves at critical moments.
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted despite little evidence that it works against the coronavirus.
Jay Foreman gives the intriguing backstory on how the current boroughs of London got delineated.
So much so that some are selling out in the midst of the health crisis.
The Svalbard Archipelago was uninhabited until humans came searching for resources. A historian follows their tracks.
Let's just pretend this is the new normal.
How a small university team built a COVID-19 data site that draws 1 billion clicks a day.
How a doughnut-shop parking lot became a confluence of Chicago youth subcultures — and what killed it off.
YouTuber Mark Ian Hoyle wanted to fulfill his son's birthday wish but all the McDonald's in the United Kingdom were closed, so he took matters into his own hands.