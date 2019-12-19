This 12-Second Piano Video With Ricky Gervais Is The Perfect Internet Video
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but now it's a mashup we all needed.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
How "The Mandalorian" does a better job of laying out its story than "The Last Jedi" can be summed up in the difference between showing and telling.
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
A distracted man videotaping a passing train stands in the path of a fast approaching train.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2019.
A dreary "X-Men" conclusion, a low point for Brian De Palma, an awful animated feature, two John Travolta flicks and a cat-aclysmic musical misfire — these and more were the worst movies of the year.
Though the "Harry Potter" author has been criticized for veiled transphobia before, her recent tweet makes it plain.
If you've been looking for the best DIII college basketball highlight of the week (and we know you have!), look no further than this moment from Greensboro College's Keyford Langley.
Photographer Mark Peterson spent a year documenting members of white-nationalist hate groups, a growing terrorist movement in America.
What is the likelihood a passenger with limited to no formal pilot training could actually land a commercial airliner safely if they were being talked through it?
A thousand bricks were harmed in the making of this video.
And all the other anxieties of grown-up loneliness.
It is not a bowl.
In the 15 years since Chad Underwood recorded a bizarre and erratic UFO from the infrared camera on the left wing of his F/A-18 Super Hornet, he has not yet spoken publicly about what he saw that day.
"There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it."
Here's how major newspapers covered the momentous vote on their front pages:
The mysterious vagus nerve could be key to fight inflammation, pain and stress.
A photojournalist journeys to the Sahara-Sahel desert of remote northern Africa to catalogue the state of emergency on the ground.
The Documerica Project was put together by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1971 essentially to document the adverse effects of modern life on the environment.
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
All those tech IPOs this year that were supposed to make people megarich only made them rich-ish.
How does Facebook know that you went to Old Navy? Here's how.
Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies are logging the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and storing the information in gigantic data files.
ASMR is a phenomenon that produces shivers of pleasure in response to sound, while misophonia triggers negative reactions so intense it can ruin lives. Scientists are now realizing they have a lot in common.
"Sir? This is an Arby's card."
We're not saying all FedEx deliveries are like this, but the odyssey that this particular package has embarked upon is a real gem.
The repercussions of Lara Jean's letter-sending will be felt in the sequel to Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." "To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You" premieres on Netflix on February 14.
I realized how out of touch I was regarding modern headlights this past week when I finally got a chance to drive Porsche's new EV, the Taycan.
In the last twenty years, fandom and mass culture have basically merged. Fans and fandom spent the 2000s fighting for legitimacy and proving their combined worth. And corporations? Well, they spent the 2010s learning how to co-opt fandom to silence critics, manipulate press and make even more money.
With the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump.
The Trump administration, not known for its attention to detail, chalked it up to a lack of attention to detail.
The funniest, strangest, stupidest, most genius and most unforgettable posts of the 2010s.
The insides of the iconic starship is stunningly detailed. A Star Wars fans gives a tour of what's under the hood.
Dozens of acupuncturists and physical therapists earned more than $200,000 in 2018 from school staff alone. One brought in $1 million. What's going on?
Before his rapid rise to the top of the Catholic Church, Pius II had a secret passion for scandalous stories. And they may have been inspired by his own life.
Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman star in a thriller about an agoraphobic woman witnessing something she shouldn't have across the street. "Woman in the Window" premieres in theaters on May 15, 2020.
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
30 years ago, Cliff Stoll published "The Cuckoo's Egg," a book about his cat-and-mouse game with a KGB-sponsored hacker. Today, the internet is a far darker place — and Stoll has become a cybersecurity icon.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
The technical and bandwidth issues are solvable, but Google failed to deliver other features.
IPO judgment day hasn't been kind to some other tech companies this year.
Gritty is the only good mascot.
The patterns were designed to hide wear and dirt but also avoid the "dazzle" problem - the potentially nauseating effects of a pattern in motion.
13 influential spots that challenged longstanding notions of what a restaurant could be.
Studies have shown that opposite facing seats are actually better for our health.
The internet is stuffed with rankings, especially at year's end. It doesn't have to be like this.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
A man goes on a 7 month journey to build a Super Mario-themed guitar.