Don Cheadle broke down his most iconic characters, including his roles in the MCU, "Ocean's" films and revealed what it was like meeting Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of "Boogie Nights," for the first time.
"Humans deserve to know when the writing isn't human."
Technology is wild. (From 2022)
How a star player's playing time, a "leadership summit" and decades-old allegations of violence came to a head.
Say goodbye to boring cardboard coasters, and spice up your home bar aesthetic.
When you've got a suspect to chase and don't have time to maneuver back and forth for 45 seconds, this is how you do it. (From 2015)
This is the official line on the "M3GAN" star, and you better get with the program!
Every food culture has certain dishes that people turn to in times of need. And no one food is a comfort food staple right across the world. Here's why.
The best-selling racing game and decades long franchise is finally being turned into a movie! Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and directed by Neill Blomkamp.
Jan. 6 panel members released mountains of evidence that painted a detailed picture of their GOP colleagues — just as they're taking the House majority.
One of Tina Duong's more outlandish scams involved hiring 300 actors to play her friends and family to fool her husband at their lavish wedding.
Starring Cage as Dracula and Hoult as Renfield, along with Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and others, director Chris McKay's film "Renfield" is coming to theaters on April 14, 2023.
The i Vision Dee is one of BMW's most radical concepts yet.
"The Daily Show" correspondent joined Seth Meyers to compare our government not working to a family fighting at a Golden Corral, and he also tells the story of Trevor Noah leaving the show.
Boston fans have seen two homegrown stars leave for the West Coast in recent years — but that won't happen a third time. Here's what the Devers deal means.
"Many popular beliefs about the origin and evolution of classic Italian dishes … are flat-out wrong."
From a popular type of taco to various cemitas and quesadillas, here's a tour of some of NYC's mouthwatering Mexican street food spots.
Dolphins and porpoises have been washing up dead on the shores of the Black Sea in unusually high numbers — scientists say they are casualties of the war in Ukraine.
America might not be the number one destination anymore, but these food recommendations should be at the top of your list.
Jonah Hill and Lauren London need to convince their families so that they can peacefully get hitched in director Kenya Barris's new Netflix comedy "You People." Also starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the movie begins streaming on January 27, 2023.
From Teslas to Toyotas and campers to coupes, here are the different types of maintenance costs you're going to get after using a vehicle for ten years.
Ben Collins of NBC News, asked lip reading expert Jomboy on Twitter to find out what AOC was saying to Matt Gaetz on the House floor, and he came through in a wonderful way.
A new artificial intelligence tool used to help students cheat on writing essays has been banned in all New York City public schools.
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon opened up their Toluca Lake home doors to Architectural Digest and showed off their favorite nooks, including the kitchen that hosts dance parties and more.
The deadlock in the House of Representatives has reached an astonishing 11 rounds of voting for the Speaker of the House, and there is no end in sight.
A new porn access law went into effect in Louisiana, requiring that users prove their age with a government-issued ID if they want to access adult content.
The actress' first alcoholic drink was brandy… with coffee and milk?
In a recent TikTok video, the tennis star shared her go-to remedy for dehydration. But one part of her demonstration is getting a lot more buzz.
"I debated on how to do this a million times," Susan Meachen recently wrote on her Facebook page.
Apple is trying to recreate its Chinese iPhone factories, called "iPhone cities," in different countries like India and Vietnam but is facing some some serious obstacles.
Though noticeably devoid of many clothes, a Kookaï collection shot by photographer duo Guzman saw giantesses reach sexy, powerful new heights.
I cannot keep screaming into the heavens about my takes on games, so I just put them into a list on the internet for you all to react to. I hope I get some of these right.
Cockpit footage, from an Icelandair Boeing 767, shows views of the plane landing at Troll airfield in Dronning Maud Land, Antarctica. (From 2021)
After falling short of the votes he needed during the seventh ballot today, McCarthy once again lost the eighth ballot. Congress cannot conduct any other business until a Speaker is chosen.
Your memory probably isn't as bad as you think.
There are only two major ski lift makers in the world, and that's because making these mechanisms properly is complicated (and expensive).
"Influencer" Mike Jambs says backlash from tattoo made him feel bad about his dumbass decision.
The Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin's status Thursday morning, noting that the safety has improved over the past day but remains critically ill. His agent also told AP that Hamlin is awake and able to grip the hands of family members.
For a long time, the actor says, the portrayal of obesity in movies has been "unfair."
Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so.
"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."
Matty Healy, for when you're ready to graduate from Harry Styles.
You'd be surprised at all the things that GPS — the global positioning system that underlies all of modern navigation — can do.
When Taylor Futch noticed everyone her age was settling down, she packed her bags. Now she works at a new hostel in a new country every few months.