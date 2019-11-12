Recommended

MINORITY REPORT

1 digg theatlantic.com

The United States is undergoing a transition perhaps no rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: Its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority.

JINGLE HELL

3 diggs vulture.com

A sip for every "This is my watching Hallmark Christmas movies shirt" shirt would have made for a good drinking game for somebody with a death wish. By hour six roaming the floors of a convention center in New Jersey for Hallmark's first ever ChristmasCon, that somebody is me.