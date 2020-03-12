Watch Meerkat Fail Adorably — And Spectacularly — At Staying Awake
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Iranian authorities began digging a pair of trenches for victims just days after the government disclosed the initial outbreak. Together, their lengths are that of a football field.
The following models represent a range of possible scenarios based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases that are detected.
This is some expert questioning right here.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes staying awake is a losing cause.
As AT&T moves to lift usage caps, lawmakers begin pressuring ISPs to do more.
If you thought you'd been told the full story of how fantasy sports became a cultural phenomenon, well, you don't know the half of it.
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
When the phone rang at 2:15 a.m. in Paris, it was decision time: Try to get home or possibly get stuck?
Plenty of legends have played the twilights of their careers in unfamiliar jerseys, from Michael Jordan to Joe Montana to Brett Favre. None of those cases unfolded like Brady's could. What sets this apart is what could sting so much in New England.
Thousands of years ago, the climate of the Sahara desert was completely different.
After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too — here's what they learned.
The Esto'k Gna tribe is reviving ancestral villages along the length of the Rio Grande that stand squarely in the pathway of Trump's proposed border wall expansion.
Don't have time to make your way to the store? Prime members get free grocery delivery from Amazon.
Why, as the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, is the United States not testing for it as fast as other countries?
Earth was once the only world known to have volcanoes, but they're all over the place, spouting lava and icy plumes.
"I'm not saying it's a good idea. But it's my idea."
President Trump has met with several people who are being monitored for the virus, and at least one who has tested positive over the past week.
The chore gap between the genders is widening, so Sophie Morris switched roles with her husband to see how it would affect their lives.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
OMG — do you really have to ask?
Stocks plummeted once again on Thursday after President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve both failed to quell concerns over the economic slowdown stemming from the coronavirus, leading to a historic drop for the U.S. markets.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes in life you can run and you can hide.
From Captain Picard facepalming to Antonio Banderas touching his lips, these memes are now banned for public safety reasons.
After the initial spike in China, Covid-19 has rapidly spread around the world. Here's how it's grown since late January.
In New Orleans, the disaster wasn't the hurricane. The disaster was what happened after.
It's called "San Francisco," and it was taken in Alamo Square Park in 1956. It is an unruly and liberating photograph, both loaded and elusive, and, so far as I know, quite unlike any picture that had ever been published before,
A hilarious guessing game among strangers gets very uncomfortable.
Score big savings on sweet knives.
I am afraid of the one thing everyone wants from alcohol: to become someone else.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
The NCAA has called off its men's and women's basketball tournaments as part of a complete cancellation of all remaining spring and winter championships.
The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the New York Philharmonic also announced closures.
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
Why did my IMDb page say I made an appearance on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"?
I do not subscribe to Silicon Valley's idea of wellness, which arguably makes me a kind of ideal subject for dopamine fasting. If dopamine fasting truly is hacking your brain chemistry, then it should work on me regardless of my own biases, right?
How did valspeak permeate into, like, the American way of talking?
The top 20% of American households have gone from making 43% of all US income in 1968 to 52% in 2018, and the trend doesn't look likely to stop any time soon.
What you need to know about the efficacy of home air purifiers like Dyson and Honeywell.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
In the Saugeais valley, there's a tiny micronation with its own flag. It's not recognised by the French state, but that hasn't stopped locals from electing their own president.
Citizen scientists found that pet cats have an ecological impact greater than native predators.
In Marble Bar, which claims to be Australia's hottest town, the temperature hit at least 113 degrees on 32 days this summer. Some residents worry that "there's got to be a point where you actually start to cook."
Once the obsession of fringe survivalists, disaster preparedness is now a national pastime — and supply can't keep up with demand.
Jamie Foxx dies (or does he?!) and goes to find his soul in what looks like another emotional — and visually stunning — journey from Pixar.
"To be a woman is to be forever vigilant against violence."
When a young rancher went missing, his family said he'd skipped town. But his friends knew him better than that, and they refused to let him simply disappear.
Peter Ruggiero demonstrates what can be done to vastly improve traveler experience at Laguardia Airport in New York City.