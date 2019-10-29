Recommended

DID THAT ON PURPOSE

"The Count of Monte Cristo" is one of the most exciting novels ever written and on the other hand is one of the most badly written novels of all time and in any literature. Umberto Eco reflects on the merits of imperfect works of art, including "Monte Cristo," "Hamlet," and "Casablanca."