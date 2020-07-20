Someone Compiled Anti-Masker Footage Into This 'Karens Gone Wild' DVD Promo, And It's Genius
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
Joe Biden refuses to play into Donald Trump's hands.
Ikea sees an opportunity to rethink the home.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
On the long timeline of racial justice protests in Portland, July 1 was a lifetime ago.
If Steffi Ledbetter wants to kiss her boyfriend Anthony, she has to go through her dog Ginger first.
The shooting took place at the home of New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas.
Anger at lockdowns and mask mandates provides fertile ground for arguments about the best way to fight the virus.
Never underestimate the sheer speed of ducks when they're hungry.
A new study from Kings College inspired a raft of headlines suggesting that immunity might vanish in months. The truth is a lot more complicated—and, thankfully, less dire.
Doctor Maitiu O Tuathail had been hearing a lot of patients ask him whether or not wearing a mask would decrease one's oxygen intake. Here was his response.
"The Dark Knight Rises" is full of heady ideas and massive setpieces — and yet a tiny shred of dialogue from its opening minutes has become its most lasting artifact.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
A Brooklyn couple's daughter was due to be born in April, to a surrogate in Ukraine. Then the virus struck.
We talked to the people inside the plush, furry costumes that are symbols of North American sports teams.
Jared Ream's happy place is riding roller coasters. Over the past few years he'd put on weight and was not allowed to ride them. When he learned that his favorite ride "Orion," was coming to Kings Island, in Ohio, he promised himself he'd be back on it.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
We mean an actual fox. And an actual copy of the Post.
Bill Nye explains how ultraviolet light and geographical location affect the color of skin.
President Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going their own way.
Despite tremendous gains in the algorithmic assault on chance, computers haven't yet cracked the code of human nature.
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
We've all sent at least one. Here's how to make sure yours only reaches its intended recipient.
It looks like we're stuck with video chat. Is that such a bad thing?
The flat iron steak began as an experiment in a meat science laboratory in 2001. Today, it's a $630m-per-year culinary sensation. But what exactly does it take to discover a new cut of meat?
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm," star shows off his RV with a lofted bed and fridge full of vegan treats.
We are at a critical period in urban history, faced by climatic breakdown and a pandemic. Drones and aerial vehicles can be part of a profound rethink of the urban environment.
"It was my secret, a private spot, which, like so many others like it, was public land."
Tongue twisters are fun because we mess up. Dialect coach Erik Singer explains why some twisters are harder than others with an emphasis on phonetics and accents.
With the pandemic and a global uprising against racial injustice to be explained away, conspiracy communities are bleeding into each other, merging into one gigantic mass of suspicion.
Universities are in trouble and the influx of brainpower from overseas is shrinking. The long-term consequences could be disastrous.
Employers are using pay cuts to stay afloat during the recession, an unusual move that could signal deep damage to the labor market.
When it comes to choosing a wetsuit, "class" probably isn't the first thing that comes to your mind. Well, American designer Thom Browne decided to change that by creating a wetsuit that looks just like a real suit.
In the '90s, even some of our most-beloved heartthrob heroes were kind of assholes. But Breckin Meyer's underrated character remains a good guy by today's standards.
A craftsman pays tribute to the Bruce Willis action classic with this hilarious art project.
If you've been thinking about getting an IUD, in most cases, it's safe to do it now.
How Palantir and Peter Thiel might lead the biggest tech IPO of the year.
Once ubiquitous in the American landscape, the cloverleaf interchange has been on the decline. Who came up with the idea and why is it on the way out?
