Here's A Clever Trick To Make A Pizza Box Walk Down A Ramp
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
The 18-time Grammy award winning musician performs a tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Long retired from TV, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has found a new art form: turning his Twitter into a litany of physical and psychological pain. Does he think it's as funny as we do?
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Nostalgia is a powerful force—especially when parked in long, shiny rows.
It's time to press the reset button.
YouTuber Creezy had the time of his life constructing a hilariously over-the-top invention that sinks a basketball into a hoop.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.
A crop of "new" body-worn devices issue alerts about hospital patients, the quarantined, people under house arrest and workers who fail to social distance.
Steve Buscemi has seen it all. He was hit by a car and a bus as a kid, was once stabbed in a bar fight, volunteered as a firefighter during 9/11 and somewhere along the way became one of the most accomplished film actors of his generation. And then tragedy struck: In 2019, Buscemi lost his wife of over 30 years. In a rare interview, Hollywood's most beloved misfit opens up about anxiety, loss and the hard work of getting through it all.
We're not sure if we should be amused or terrified.
When he was six, Paul Alexander contracted polio and was paralysed for life. Today he is 74, and one of the last people in the world still using an iron lung. But after surviving one deadly outbreak, he did not expect to find himself threatened by another.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Instacart promised two weeks' pay for any shopper who is quarantined because of COVID-19 — but getting that money has been hard.
During a protest at Harvard, Josh Oppenheimer's kiss shook me into the awareness that I was not quite a man.
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
I thought the Universal Serial Bus was supposed to be Universal. Here's an intriguing history of why USB keeps changing.
He blamed issues at The North Star on over-ambition, but seven former employees of the site King launched with great fanfare painted a darker picture.
It's not impossible, but it might as well be.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A video has gone viral of a white woman calling the cops on a black man who simply asked her to leash her dog. The woman was in an area in New York City's Central Park known as the Ramble, where rules require that dogs be leashed.
Officials say rats have resorted to open warfare and eating their young as closures reduce edible waste.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas and other parts of Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
An investigation into what exactly this quarantine might be doing to our bodies and how we might mitigate some of those effects.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
Tom Scott explains Ə and the surprising complexities of vowel sounds in the English language.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
Meet the California based surfboard maker in this short film.
As the homelessness crisis and the coronavirus crisis converge, what can we learn from one city's struggles?
The Wuhan government is close to completing its citywide testing drive. Thousands of medical and other workers were mobilized in a feat that some health experts and residents questioned.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
Romance alert: it's all down to a molecule developed by a giant pharmaceutical company.
These days, the women married to NASA's space travelers are astronauts themselves.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
A national commercial from Facebook purport to show real users.They're actually employees.
They returned from overseas and were confined to separate hotel rooms for two weeks under government requirements. This is their journey.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
Only 100 €70 tickets were available for the 2,000-capacity outdoor venue Coconut Beach in Münster, Germany.
The experience of eating out in Hong Kong illustrates what it's like to visit a restaurant right now.
This is how all chores should be done: 100% ingenuity, 0% effort.
All my concerts were postponed by the coronavirus, so why can't I get a refund? It's complicated.
I'm a chef in a seaside town, not an epidemiologist. Business owners like me face a summer of uncertainty, and I'm terrified.
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
The physician Asaf Bitton discusses the risks of socializing indoors, the problem of public bathrooms and why doctors have changed the way they think about masks.
Breaking down hazard pay, sick leave and general safety at Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and more
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
Porter Road co-founder and meat expert James Peisker reveals how to cook rare steak cuts like the tri-tip, teres major, bavette and picanha.