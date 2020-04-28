How Marvelman Changed Superhero Comics Forever
Evan Puschak takes a deep dive into how Alan Moore's reboot of Marvelman brought superheroes into the real world.
Evan Puschak takes a deep dive into how Alan Moore's reboot of Marvelman brought superheroes into the real world.
Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson deadlifted 501 kg/1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Kevin James sums up the feelings of everyone celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
A creative (and slightly NSFW) collaboration between KesselsKramer, screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, and 62 artists led to this short film called "A Window To The World."
A day in the life of Abigail, a snail of the Olivella semistriata species.
Keep your siblings close, keep your mommy closer.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A user's guide to the immune system.
Evan Puschak takes a deep dive into how Alan Moore's reboot of Marvelman brought superheroes into the real world.
The coronavirus caused Lauren Singer to do something she hasn't done in eight years: she created waste.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Nathan Rabin said the trope "exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures."
Pandemic unemployment assistance applications are crushing state labor departments as the jobless struggle to get answers amid new rules.
Tankers, trains, even caves: Oil producers are scrambling to find a place to store their product.
Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson deadlifted 501 kg/1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Europe's deep recession has begun, triggered by the introduction of measures to contain the coronavirus.
Climate change is already causing zombie forests where trees can't regenerate
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
Even before Moms 4 Housing was evicted from 2928 Magnolia, racism and capitalism shaped the home's history.
Women working in the retail, real-estate and restaurant industries have taken to IG Live to make money during the shutdown by stripping for celebs like The Weeknd and Jake Paul.
Feel your posture getting out of whack while working from home? Upright Go 2 is the clever device designed to help you achieve perfect posture. Just put it on your back and start training.
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
With people, vehicles and all the commotion absent, some species might demonstrate just how much more space they actually need.
Machine Gun Kelly had a hilarious reaction when he discovered all the smack that Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out was saying on his radio show
Last year, I was lucky enough to be gifted a Gameboy Color in great shape. Apart from its intended gameplay features, I also wanted to try and build something meaningful with it, so I made this application to control my air-conditioner over its existing, reverse-engineered infrared protocol.
Themed scenes from the '70s, '80s, '90s and movies, the eerie, dystopian opulence of cruise ships and more best photos of the week.
A day in the life of Abigail, a snail of the Olivella semistriata species.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
Sightings of the Asian giant hornet have prompted fears that the vicious insect could establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A father and daughter collaborated together to do a scene-for-scene remake of the dinner sequence from Tim Burton's classic film.
Relaxed regulations, misinformation, and a big potential payout are reminiscent of the conditions that cultivated Theranos
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
The United States recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths as the novel coronavirus spread across the country in March and the first two weeks of April, nearly 13,500 more than are now attributed to coronavirus for that same period, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for The Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.
Deaths and new infections in the U.S. are surpassing projections even during lockdowns, and it's likely to get worse.
Kevin James sums up the feelings of everyone celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.
The United States saw 2,909 people die of COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the data, which was collected as of 4 a.m. ET on Friday.
Tara Reade says a Senate report she filed against Joe Biden didn't refer to sexual harassment or assault.
The mall was a central part to American life for over 50 years but today, many of them lie in ruin and the ones that have survived are teetering on the edge of economic survival. What happened?
The president announced the nomination of an inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services who would replace an acting official whose report embarrassed Trump.
The paradox of Vice President Mike Pence getting in trouble for failing to wear a mask is that perhaps no member of the Trump administration is more shrouded behind an invisible one of his own making.
Michael Reeves builds a surgery robot and attempts to try it out with hilariously varying degrees of success.
What felt impossible has become thinkable. The spring of 2020 is suggestive of how much, and how quickly, we can change as a civilization.
As of Friday, 1.7 million people have joined a Facebook Group called "A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony" — which is exactly what it sounds like.
The coronavirus pandemic threatens the US election in November. What are states going to do?
Besides Red Shoe Diaries there were few shows in the '90s as unabashedly sexual as Xena.
Tracking your daily symptoms can help you and your doctors make better decisions about whether a hospital visit is needed.
A creative (and slightly NSFW) collaboration between KesselsKramer, screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, and 62 artists led to this short film called "A Window To The World."
A Montana doctor named Annie Bukacek is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 deaths and suggesting that testing and vaccination programs will take away people's "medical freedom." She's also on the county Board of Health.
The institution took decades to come to grips with the trauma of the killing of four students 50 years ago
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens struggled to put on face mask during a press junket on Thursday.
Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on "Scrubs," has died, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 56.
We have more data than ever to track a growing number of coronavirus cases, tests and deaths. But can we rely on these numbers?
Keep your siblings close, keep your mommy closer.
Why the conflict over the movie industry's embrace of video on demand reflects a century-long symbiotic relationship gone sour. AMC is just Trollin'.
Elon Musk welcomes you to Meltdown May. He is its mascot.
The "Parks and Recreation" cast reunited together during the pandemic for a fundraising special and it's the pick-me-up we all need right now.