Guy Has A Whole Conversation With Cows Using His Violin
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The accents that creep into the way we speak can reveal a lot about where we are from, but there are also subtle clues visible in our faces and the way we move.
We all have been ordering more stuff online since the Coronavirus forced everyone to stay home, so deliveries surged, and delivery guys have less time to think about how to hide each package well. Hence… this.
Mike Horn, an explorer and extreme adventurer, tried to climb an iceberg. Unfortunately, the iceberg wasn't really feeling it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is so exceptionally detailed that it makes flying in real life look drab by comparison.
"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," actor Chris Evans told TV host Tamron Hall about the nude pic he mistakenly posted.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are currently just $199 on Amazon right now. If you're looking for active noise-cancellation, water resistance, built-in Siri support and wireless charging, these are hard to beat.
We would watch a whole reality show based off this.
Venus should be a priority for future visits, but not because of the surprising discovery of biomarker in its atmosphere this week.
When Steve Jobs demoed his NeXT computer at a 1988 user meeting, Charles Mann was there to record it — along with dozens of other talks by computing pioneers.
Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you won't gasp at how much Flight Club's sneakers cost.
You think you just ordered pizza from a mom and pop, but it might be from Chuck E. Cheese
Facebook has unveiled Oculus Quest 2, its next-generation standalone VR headset, which offers a much faster chip, a sharper display, new controllers and a more comfortable design.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
You have to be on the same frequency to have a good conversation.
From Takis to Cheetos to some seriously sour candy, what a bunch of 10-year-olds want in their lunchboxes.
We have no idea why it froze for nearly two minutes, but we're glad it eventually got rebooted again.
If you lose access to virtual memory spaces, some of your memories might go out with it.
The Iron Curtain escapee, DIY aviator and thriving entrepreneur is ready for anything.
It took a few seconds, but German shepherd Seiko was ecstatic when it finally recognized its owner.
In a candid interview, the comic discusses America's summer of strife, Trump, blackface and his dramatic turn in the new season of "Fargo."
Spending a couple hundred dollars replacing a severely cracked MacBook screen is a much better option than buying a new one entirely, especially if your devices are still under warranty. Unfortunately, that's not always the case.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's where all of the money you spent on iPhones went to.
I clicked "yes" and signed my name on dotted lines faster than someone agreeing to a terms of service. I graduated. Then the loans came due. I couldn't pay them back, so I ignored them. I didn't even know how much I owed.
Simone Giertz decided to build her weirdest invention to date: musical teeth.
He's maligned by critics but beloved by people who buy books. What's his secret?
Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded — but the truth is even darker.
Decades after sections of a water canal in the Dutch city was made into a motorway in the 1970s, the canal has been restored again.
Glenn Kenny, author of "Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas," takes us inside the 1990 masterpiece.
From meeting a secret origami enthusiast to helping out wayfarers in foreign lands, here are some wholesome memories people shared.
Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as two paramedics who are puzzled by the mysterious deaths caused by a new drug. "Synchronic" will be released in theaters on October 23.
Quentin Tarantino movies are known for their profanity and violence, but which ones contain the most deaths and curse words, exactly?
Coffee plants were supposed to be safe on this side of the Atlantic. But the fungus found them.
The "Benadryl Challenge" has already killed one teen and sent others to the Emergency Room. Here's what you're doing to your body if you drink Benadryl.
Man arrested after the FBI claims that iCloud images indicate that he made Molotov cocktails to torch police cars during protests against police brutality in the Black community.
Over the past decade, during an economic expansion that benefited most Americans, the richest made out the best. (Surprise, surprise.)
Whether it was by intention or accident, this F/A-18E Super Hornet dropped a 480-gallon fuel tank straight into the ocean after a carrier catapult launch.
The boxer historically considered to be the greatest to ever compete in the sport didn't do the punching part. He also never got punched.
Bruised egos, gobs of money and the bitter feud that took down Cellino & Barnes, New York's absurdly ubiquitous accident law firm.
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
Here's the reason why almost no aircraft fly over the Tibetian Plateau.
"At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person," Ravnsborg said in a statement.
Two weeks before the pandemic shuttered their offices, Conan got the Property Brothers to renovate his production manager's notoriously messy office.
Anon-IB, a terrifying porn database where men can track (often underage) victims by name and location, is back from the dead. On TikTok and Reddit, women are organizing to kill it for good before it ruins more lives.
Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
So, uh, what do we do? If you want to know exactly how to handle hilariously improbable worst-case scenarios, this survival handbook will at least help you crack a smile.
It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now—and he couldn't be happier.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.