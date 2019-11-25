Guy Deeply Regrets His Decision To Carbonate Milk
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
"SNL" pulled all the stops for their parody of the Democratic debate. Host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg. Maya Rudolph once again stole the show as "fun aunt" Kamala Harris.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
"Don't get us fired before we get started!"
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
At the most, movies from the "Star Wars" franchise have received PG-13 ratings, but what happens if we make certain scenes in these movies more R-rated?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Why so many writers reject social justice movements on the left — and what they get wrong in their critique.
Is intermittent fasting a wellness practice, or just another double standard?
We hope nobody was seriously injured by this series of accidents.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A new ability of the Stormtroopers is revealed in a film clip from "Rise of Skywalker."
Tesla's Cybertruck ignores everything the automotive industry has learned about marketing trucks.
Unlike the Michelin guides, James Beard Awards and the World's 50 Best list, the Good Food 100 considers restaurants' big-picture impact over taste and technique.
We could have chosen to have any location be the center of our world maps — how did it come to be Britain?
Alan Dershowitz, Richard Dawkins, Richard Stallman and John Grisham frame themselves as brave challengers of the status quo. That's not how it reads to the rest of us.
"It's not the worst drink I've had, but it's very close to the worst drink I've had."
Everything this driver does in the clip — do not do.
From "Never Been Kissed" to "The Runaway Bride," which movie muckrakers get their stories, break the most news, and, most importantly, avoid sleeping with their subjects?
Dare you not to start those feet a-tappin'.
Learning a new language comes with a myriad of personal and professional benefits. With Babbel, you can learn quickly and on your own time. Get a lifetime subscription for just $135.15 with code BFSAVE15 today.
Researchers show how AI programs can be sabotaged by even subtle tweaks to the data used to train them.
"21 Bridges," "Watchmen," "Black & Blue": Black cops represent, defend and critique the idea of "colorblind justice" in movies and TV.
On Rev.com, violent police recordings, descriptions of child abuse and graphic medical videos appear without warning, say the freelancers who transcribe the recordings.
A debate with National Review editor Rich Lowry.
Some days, you just keep losing.
A mental health clinician details her fight to remain in the United States and learns how immigrant labor is undervalued.
The lead author of a sweeping study on the health benefits of greenery advises that you "increase and support more green-ness around your home."
All things considered, a wholesome and harmless mistake.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The companies were notified of the vulnerability by third-party security researchers, Twitter said in a blog post disclosing the issue.
Long live the first princess of pop.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Reports abound that recent bushfires have pushed the cuddly marsupial to the brink. The species has actually been under threat for much longer.
Where does the real-life chase end and the dream begin?
And how scientists tried to free this formic Donner Party.
Here are 33 ways to understand what we watched, heard, read, liked and shared.
Is "Ford v Ferrari" an elite Dad Movie, and what other movies deserve such a hallowed distinction?
These $100 calculators have been required in classrooms for more than twenty years, as students and teachers still struggle to afford them
The British actress and the "Black Panther" star discuss the unique terms they use from their hometowns.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in weekend local elections in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests.
Action so hot it'll melt your heart.
Syed claimed his lawyer blew the case.
Humans have favoured red apples for generations, but rising temperatures could spell the end of a rosy red treat.
A new study shows that the happiness of rich people may stem less from what they buy and more from how they spend their time.
It's been five years since a massive cyberattack crippled Sony, embarrassed executives and dramatically reshaped Hollywood. For many that lived it, the official explanation is filled with too many plot holes.
Of all the old ideas threatening to become new again, public housing would seem to be among the least likely.
German police say it's the largest art heist in postwar history.
A design journalist attending a sustainability-minded architecture fair reflects on her experience traveling from London to Oslo by train instead of a plane.
He was off to a shaky start, but through a miraculous combination of luck and skill, he was able to regain his bearings.
Escalators have made our lives easier for decades, but most people probably don't know the engineering that goes into making them function. Here's what's behind those rising steps.
Let's get into the specifics.
Taylor Swift, whose battle with her former record label made headlines before the show, became the most-awarded artist in the 47-year history of the AMAs.
In the spirit of Paul Rudd's Netflix show "Living with Yourself," where he stars in dual roles, comes this hilarious fan-created interview taken from "Hot Ones."
Nathan's Famous Hotdogs, out in Coney Island, has a legion of fans. It all started when they decided to host a hotdog eating contest, right outside the store.
For just $60, you can get a 7-inch Amazon Fire tablet, a kid-friendly case and a two-year worry-free guarantee. So even if something bad happens, it can easily be replaced.
Finding a sinking ship is a gargantuan task. When they send out an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), thats when the process of recovery begins.