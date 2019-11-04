Fox News Guest's PSA About Responsible Dog Ownership Takes Unexpected Turn At The Very End
His shout-out at the end is hilarious, made even more so by the host's reaction.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
A shell shiner and some factory workers were left with nothing as Rosie edged them all out.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
Daniel Graham explains the moment he handed out bread to a homeless man while dressed as Jesus.
BoingBoing's Rob Beschizza made a mashup up of the film's intro with contemporary footage of Los Angeles.
As consumers, we all have "secret scores": hidden ratings that determine how long each of us waits on hold when calling a business, whether we can return items at a store, and what type of service we receive. A low score sends you to the back of the queue; high scores get you elite treatment.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Many car accidents are caused by drivers not being able to see hazards due to blind spots. My prototype is designed to get rid of those blind spots by displaying an image of the area behind them onto the spot. I used a small projector as the displaying device and a webcam as the recording device."
And start raising kind ones.
Lauren Bard opened the hospital bill this month and her body went numb. In bold block letters it said, "AMOUNT DUE: $898,984.57."
Steve Morrow got more than he bargained for when he won a bird auction online.
Guess things get tricky in the kitchen when you're listing at like 30°.
People said that women had no place in the Grand Canyon and would likely die trying to run the Colorado River. In 1938, two female scientists set out to prove them wrong.
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
Lee Hardcastle is back again with "Rick and Morty: The Non-Canonical Halloween Adventures."
The 26.2-mile course takes some 50,000 runners through all five boroughs. They see a little bit of everything along the way.
Now this, this is a dress to remember.
Finding out your Myers-Briggs or something similar may seem silly, but there are surprising benefits to taking these assessments.
Statistics shows that there is an optimal stopping time in terms of dating and finding a partner. YouTuber The Action Lab sets out to test whether that theory really works.
Does the fact that retailers face little competition when selling extended warranties give them unchecked power to influence consumer behavior?
What happens to society when information ceases to be scarce?
The real life con man, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in "Catch Me If You Can," explains how he gained the confidence of his marks.
Quito's population has grown almost tenfold. Now two ambitious transportation projects aim to transform the city, for residents and visitors.
"I wrote this book because I was looking for something that didn't exist," Carmen Maria Machado says of her new memoir "In the Dream House."
In a country where homophobia is rife, the LGBTQ community has sought solace in online spaces — but even these have been infiltrated.
Kristen Stewart and Jimmy Fallon have a very excruciating experience playing Virtual Reality Pictionary.
Her whole life was controlled by her violent partner until she stabbed him to death. Now her lawyers are challenging her murder conviction.
The droning sound of tires rolling and engine vibrations are sleep's best friend.
And how that world is dominated by two companies — Christie's and Sotheby's.
Body cameras were supposed to fix a broken system. What happened?
We all love candy in moderation, but what would happen to your body if you made it your sole meal?
With her new NBC talk show, "A Little Late With Lilly Singh," the 31-year-old Canadian YouTuber is changing the face of late night.
Scientists assembled a 1,500-year history of big storm activity by retrieving sediment from the island country's submarine caverns.
After Rep. Katie Hill resigned amidst a revenge porn scandal, Nancy Pelosi implied it was partially her fault.
Why don't we all have this attitude about a light rain?
Pretending to be black on social media, even without the face paint, is a form of blackface.
It's called the Shopper Chopper, and we can see why.
Life expectancy for American men dropped for a third consecutive year, with the National Center for Health Statistics citing an increase in so-called "deaths of despair," such as the rise in drug overdose deaths.
After the horror of ISIS captivity, tens of thousands of Iraqis, many of them children, are in a mental-health crisis unlike any in the world.
A curious cat starts a conversation with a toddler.
Alejandra Barrera, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, was detained in Cibola County, where she was denied parole five times.
"A lot of people think selling cannabis is really easy. It takes a lot of focus when you're working with stoned people."
A strike team of specially trained researchers drive a highly sophisticated truck into the literal line of fire. Their mission: unravel the extreme complexities of wildfire.
Kristen Stewart and Beck Bennett just can't fathom why Aidy Bryant would make this decision.
There have been environmental threats from industrial plants all along the Mississippi River for decades. Now even more are moving in.
Hannah Howard considers tradition, identity, and love as she navigates the decision whether to keep her name after her wedding.
Researchers endured bitter winds to collect some ancient ice that could actually tell us a lot about climate patterns.
How to open a can from the inside out without touching the tab.
From "Hercules in New York" to "Terminator: Dark Fate," we ranked them all.