Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

PITT AGAINST EACH OTHER

vulture.com

Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.

OFF THE MARK

themargins.substack.com

Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.

TEETOTALED

theatlantic.com

Unlike in previous generations, hardly any formal organizations are pushing to reduce the amount that Americans drink. Some groups oppose marijuana, guns, porn, junk food, and virtually every other vice. Whatever happened to the anti-alcohol movement?

TROUBLE DOWN UNDER

4 diggs hakaimagazine.com

The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.

WHAT IS MISSION IMPOSSIBLE?

nytimes.com

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.