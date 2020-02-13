Watch The Moment When A Riverbed That Has Been Dry For Years Is Restored By Rain
The Castlereagh River in Australia has just endured through one of the worst droughts and has not flowed for many years until now.
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
Some dogs were able to ace the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show. Lobo, however, captured the audience's attention and hearts by behaving just like a dog.
The YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys recorded a tranquilizer dart at 3,000 frames per second and then watched the action unfold in slow motion.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
How bad can it really be, not using parking brakes? Well, pretty horrible, actually.
Here's how you get rid of all the oil, stains and dirt hiding in your rugs.
A deep dive into how Costco can sell all of its products for low prices while making employees and customers happy.
Who are the best emo bands ever? That's a tricky question, since the genre itself has a slippery definition. We looked back at 35 years of emo rock music to figure the 100 best songs.
Neal Agarwal's Printing Money visualization tool is simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.
You know when you've built something up in your head and when you finally get to experience it, it doesn't stack up to your expectations? This dog knows the feeling.
I don't mind spending money, but I hate getting scammed. The idea that I need to get a new phone every year or two just because Apple makes one or my carrier offers an "upgrade" is a scam.
When you think of 3D printing, you probably imagine a structure being created layer by layer, from the bottom up. Now, researchers say they have developed a completely new way of creating 3D objects that offer remarkable resolution "in record time."
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
A new tent-shaped home built in a small agricultural village near Nagoka is designed with a community in mind, rather than a single family.
As soon as the blood started sprouting from world record deadlift holder Eddie Hall's nose, we couldn't help but stare in horror and awe.
Chris Pratt, the Hollywood megastar from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has famously not always been in the shape he's in now.
I've discovered a strange little data set that helps explain how we evolved to an era where we're constantly updating our autobiographies one Instagram story at a time.
The movie famously had to go through a complete redesign of its main character after fan backlash. Does the redesign of the movie save it or is "Sonic the Hedgehog" a slog? Here's what the reviews say.
When "American Ninja Warrior" producer Johnathan Walton began to suspect his best friend — whom he'd loaned nearly $70,000 — was not the royal she claimed, he launched an investigation that uncovered dozens of alleged victims.
The team at How To Make Everything demonstrates how the Pyramids were built by making the tools they would have used completely by hand.
Sometimes in life you just need a lift.
Watching this pendulum is hypnotizing.
The last time All-Star descended upon Chicago, a precocious Bulls guard jumped from the free throw line and sent the NBA into the stratosphere. This is the story of how one frigid weekend in the Windy City changed everything for Michael Jordan and the league.
Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.
It's a catastrophe, but it's also oddly satisfying to watch all of this unfold.
Scientists don't know what to make of fast radio bursts. Some think they come from aliens.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
Long before they were in the business of making movies themselves, Marvel infamously sold off the film rights to some of their most beloved characters for pennies on the dollar compared to their current worth today.
The theme of the Expo that year was "Progress and Harmony for Mankind," and Osaka knocked it out of the park.
We don't think we've seen an Aurthurian legend adaptation this unsettling before. "Green Knight," starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton premieres in the summer.
While the Top Reviewer Ranking list fluctuates weekly, the Hall of Fame has one clear dominant presence: Joanna D, a Top 10 Reviewer in 16 different years dating back to 2001. In more than 5,000 reviews, she's racked up more 88,000 helpful votes. The next person below her in the Hall of Fame isn't even close.
At an AI startup with deep ties to the University of Michigan, employees allege a pattern of sexual harassment by the CEO.
This fantastic blanket octopus is yet another reminder that our planet is a magical place.
Architect Bjarke Ingels' philosophy of "sustainable hedonism" dares to ask the question: Can saving the world be fun?
Wingtip vortexes are circular patterns of rotating air behind a wing as it generates lift, and they only occur in the right weather conditions.
Internet revenue tracks remarkably closely to lower latency. But if folks make more money off customers when they reduce latency, there has to be power in increasing it.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
If you cook a homemade pizza with the wrong cheese, it's going to be wet and unappetizing. Here's the best cheese to use for that classic New York-style pie.
Bd, or Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, is a pathogen like no other. While most diseases affect a few host species, Bd indiscriminately kills amphibians—an entire class of animals.
Kirsten Green at Forerunner Ventures bet on direct-to-consumer brands before anyone else.
Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.
Citizens begin to question not just the government response to coronavirus, but the overall competence of the Communist Party.
The former chief of staff explained, in the clearest terms yet, his misgivings about Trump's behavior regarding North Korea, immigration, and Ukraine.
Louis C.K. is not listening to paying audience members who feel that because he is not billed, but appearing unannounced, that this feels eerily like a nonconsensual contract.
The vegan diet is widely regarded to be better for the planet than those that include animal products, but not all plant-based foodstuffs have a small environmental footprint.
The standard poodle that won this year's Westminster Dog Show takes 2 to 3 hours to get ready and loves chicken and attention.
Jim Carrey tells Conan O'Brien about the time Anthony Hopkins came to dinner and gave him chills.