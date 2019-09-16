In 1966, car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Damon, and driver Ken Miles, played by Bale, aimed to do the impossible: build a Ford race car faster than a Ferrari. "Ford v Ferrari" premieres in theaters on November 15.
After losing "The Office" and "Friends" earlier this year, Netflix plunked down about half a billion dollars for the show about nothing — and reinforced how important nostalgia is to a streaming site's success.
The 31-hour Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle will show you how to leverage existing tools and platforms to build a career or side hustle in the booming ecommerce industry, specifically diving into Shopify. It's $17.75 today.
Believe it or not, you don’t necessarily need to be an Instagram star with an expensive hipster-chic van to travel the country in a vehicle and live your best life. You can do it in a 20 year-old beat-up minivan with a small budget and fewer log cabin splinters.
In the wake of the September 11th attacks, George W. Bush famously told Americans to go shopping. The country was terrified, war was on the horizon and the last thing the government wanted was for fear to trigger an economic collapse.
When Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street officially tops out at 1,550 feet on September 17, it will (if you don’t count the 400-foot spire atop One World Trade Center) become New York’s tallest building.
In 1966, car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Damon, and driver Ken Miles, played by Bale, aimed to do the impossible: build a Ford race car faster than a Ferrari. "Ford v Ferrari" premieres in theaters on November 15.
At 55, the consummate Hollywood star seems to have the Hollywood parts figured out, using his wattage to get unlikely movies — like his new space drama, "Ad Astra" — into theaters. But inside, there's a whole lot he's still working out.
Trump says immigrants should come to the US "the right way." John Oliver argues that Trump doesn't know the f*ck what he's talking about. And he enlists the help of Emily Dickinson to help get his point across.