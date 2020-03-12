Dog Uses His Herding Skills On Cat. Cat Is Not Exactly Pleased
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
The following models represent a range of possible scenarios based on the percentage of COVID-19 cases that are detected.
After SARS and H1N1, Singapore built a robust system for tracking and containing epidemics. South Korea, Taiwan, and others did too — here's what they learned.
This is some expert questioning right here.
The chore gap between the genders is widening, so Sophie Morris switched roles with her husband to see how it would affect their lives.
Why did my IMDb page say I made an appearance on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"?
Why, as the coronavirus continues to dramatically spread, is the United States not testing for it as fast as other countries?
It's called "San Francisco," and it was taken in Alamo Square Park in 1956. It is an unruly and liberating photograph, both loaded and elusive, and, so far as I know, quite unlike any picture that had ever been published before,
Sometimes in life you can run and you can hide.
From Captain Picard facepalming to Antonio Banderas touching his lips, these memes are now banned for public safety reasons.
I do not subscribe to Silicon Valley's idea of wellness, which arguably makes me a kind of ideal subject for dopamine fasting. If dopamine fasting truly is hacking your brain chemistry, then it should work on me regardless of my own biases, right?
After the initial spike in China, Covid-19 has rapidly spread around the world. Here's how it's grown since late January.
A hilarious guessing game among strangers gets very uncomfortable.
The top 20% of American households have gone from making 43% of all US income in 1968 to 52% in 2018, and the trend doesn't look likely to stop any time soon.
What you need to know about the efficacy of home air purifiers like Dyson and Honeywell.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
In the Saugeais valley, there's a tiny micronation with its own flag. It's not recognised by the French state, but that hasn't stopped locals from electing their own president.
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
How did valspeak permeate into, like, the American way of talking?
In Marble Bar, which claims to be Australia's hottest town, the temperature hit at least 113 degrees on 32 days this summer. Some residents worry that "there's got to be a point where you actually start to cook."
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
Once the obsession of fringe survivalists, disaster preparedness is now a national pastime — and supply can't keep up with demand.
"To be a woman is to be forever vigilant against violence."
Citizen scientists found that pet cats have an ecological impact greater than native predators.
When a young rancher went missing, his family said he'd skipped town. But his friends knew him better than that, and they refused to let him simply disappear.
The weakest link in America's national security may not be foreign technology but its own people. Mara Hvistendahl traces the story of the single mother who sold out to China
Jamie Foxx dies (or does he?!) and goes to find his soul in what looks like another emotional — and visually stunning — journey from Pixar.
From China's "leftover women" to Israel's "baby machines," society still dictates female lives.
Uncovering the molecules that keep our mind and body in a daily rhythm.
Peter Ruggiero demonstrates what can be done to vastly improve traveler experience at Laguardia Airport in New York City.
Indian designer Kunel Gaur has reimagined famous brands from around the world with bland, monochromatic packaging.
The carrot-and-stick approach is leeching the joy from Destiny.
If you're working from home due to the coronavirus or just have a new remote position, here's how to get in a routine and stay focused.
A study suggests that the number of cases could have been cut by 66% if China had acted a week earlier.
A growing body of evidence suggests that the way in which trauma victims talk about their experiences is as important as whether they talk about it at all.
An explanation of how gears affect the properties of rotational motion and how the shape of their teeth is way more sophisticated than it may initially seem.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
As the adult streaming juggernaut Pornhub moves into original movies with Shakedown could it follow in the model of Netflix and HBO to become a real awards contender?
The world's most obsessive breakfast-food fans demonstrate just how far humans will go for the sweet taste of nostalgia.
The White House and other government bodies were forced to scramble to clarify several incorrect statements from the president's address last night.
The correct answer is "you can always fit at least one more."
Daniel Yomtobian built an empire on dubious online advertising traffic. It finally crumbled.