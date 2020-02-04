Here's A Fun Comparison Of The Sizes Of Fictional Buildings
From the Hogwarts school to the Wall in "Game of Thrones," here's how different buildings measure up.
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Sounds like a sound argument.
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
These artifacts of history may not be easy to use, but they're fascinating to analyze.
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
On a strictly mathematical level, engineers know how to design planes that will stay aloft. But equations don't explain why aerodynamic lift occurs.
The dent (or "punt") in the bottom of a wine bottle served an important function centuries ago, but it's there for different reasons today.
The Lumière Brothers' 1895 short "Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat" is one of the most famous film clips in history — but you've never seen it like this.
Tesla shares topped $900 on Tuesday, and with the company's most recent earnings report greatly surpassing expectations, it's fast nipping on the heels of Toyota as the world's most valuable carmaker.
Drop that pizza wheel. Physics has a better way.
It's a strange idea seeing as laser weapons definitely do not work underwater.
Salamanders play the long game, with many species living surprisingly long lives. But among these enduring amphibians, there is one outlier - the olm, which can live well into their hundreds. But scientists have now gained new insight into the creatures' glacial pace of life.
Richard Hammond visits the Verbund Hydro Power, one of the largest hydropower plants in the world and witnesses the sheer power of water.
Millions of Americans, some of them teens who would never have picked up a cigarette, are now vaping. Last year's panic over lung illnesses and deaths associated with vaping might be the least of our worries.
The Iowa caucus showed a Democratic establishment in thrall to the worst kind of techno-optimism, fixated on fancy technological solutions to problems that don't exist.
What exactly can we take away from these two juggernauts and their uncannily similar worldviews? What, if anything, might this suggest about the future of blockbuster filmmaking? And perhaps most importantly, how do we even contextualize what nostalgia actually is in the first place?
After going unseen for decades, Michael Jang's work is finally gaining the plaudits it deserves — and the 68-year-old is loving every second.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
Biles' "double pike Yurchenko" vault (according to amazed commenters on Reddit's gymnastics subreddit) isn't ready for primetime yet, but when it is… hoo boy.
Before Ferdinand Porsche invented the world's first hybrid, he built a BEV.
We know what storyline we want for "Zootopia 2" now.
The Academy Awards are set up for strange occurrences — put celebrities in a stuffy room, hand out awards, fire hot dog cannons once in a while — but only one year stands out as the strangest in history.
I'd never thought about the character limit on domain names — but apparently, they cut off at 255.
How the hell did this Toledo, Ohio-built Jeep — with its Kenosha, Wisconsin-built engine — make it all the way to Ho Chi Minh City?
They were good to go, until they weren't.
Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times and managed to take amazing pictures from there.
We're not sure she's going to ever want to do this again.
13 million U.S. coastal residents are expected to be displaced by 2100 due to sea level rise. Researchers are starting to predict where they'll go.
What the Civil War tells us about who has the power to shape history.
With this level of concentration, she'll soon become a pro.
They're fake, but they can be spectacular (and hazardous).
In the 90s, an inspirational teacher and his students uncovered corruption and illegal dumping in their backyard. Nearly 30 years on, is Middletown still at risk?
Christopher Bill brought together a trombone army to perform the classic electronica song for the 2019 International Trombone Festival.
By exploiting randomness, three mathematicians have proved an elegant law that underlies the chaotic motion of turbulent systems.
A young man averted disaster after a friend took him to the nearest hospital just before his appendix burst. But more than a year later, he's still facing a huge bill for his out-of-network surgery.
Our mind is telling us these aren't real mirrors, but our eyes are saying something else.
A yarn-like material made from human skin cells could be used for surgery and complex tissue reconstruction without triggering an immune response.
A whopping 85 percent of Alphabet's revenue is generated by showing you sponsored links on Google Search and making ads pop up during YouTube videos.
Attorney Darryl Isaacs really brought out the big hammer for this one.
Wanna know tomorrow's temperature? Don't visit weather.com to find out, especially if you're on a mobile device: the website has been compromised by a malicious advertising (malvertising) attack that is scraping personal information from its mobile users.
Iowa caucus results were delayed after a new system was used, the state Democratic Party said.
If ever you find yourself in the wild with limited supplies, this might come in handy.
The use of words related to negative emotions has increased by more than one third. Let
The Georgian film was the talk of the Cannes Film Festival. But back home, it was the subject of violent mass protests from the far right.
Just because you're a scientist doesn't mean when you see a Gila monster, a very rare lizard, you can hold back your excitement and childlike glee.
The inside story of the president and Deutsche Bank, his lender of last resort.
Here's a chart of movies that gave zero f*cks about dropping the F-bomb again and again.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.