Car Tries To Overtake Truck On A Narrow Mountain Road, Learns A Hard Lesson
We were expecting a bit of a scuffle, but we weren't really expecting this.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
"Say that again to my face, human."
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
Over a decade ago, Huntington, West Virginia, endured a dose of civic fat shaming when the city was labeled the most obese in the nation. Here's how the city turned it around.
The mysterious and deadly new strain of coronavirus that originated in China has infected close to 500 people. It initially has flu-like symptoms but, in severe cases, can permanently damage the lungs.
According to this informal survey done by Instagram account @matsurelee, everyone, um, apparently hates California?
"My new hero is this dog that YEETED a snake into another dimension."
"We've opened up a Pandora's box with climate change."
Address the real reasons you procrastinate and you're more likely to start achieving your goals.
"Carpool Karaoke" is not what it seems, according to Zoli Honig, who captured video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a upcoming episode.
An encounter with Emerson's essays and what it really means to be self-sufficient.
A shady private equity transaction could open up nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations to financial exploitation and threats to their security and privacy.
Maybe some video frames were missing. Maybe there was a video compression mistake. Or maybe the Matrix is glitching. Who knows?
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, opened the arguments Thursday in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by telling the Senate, "No president has abused his power in this way."
In 1995 Pepsi ran a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then trade them in for Pepsi Stuff. A T‑shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points — and apparently a military Harrier Jet could be yours for 7 million Pepsi Points.
We've rounded up some of the weirdest — but useful — products we've found on the web in 2020, all of which are on sale now.
If you're upset about the death of Inbox and hate the UX of Gmail, here are some CSS hacks you can use to make it look and function the way you want.
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
Is "Picard" worth the $5.99 CBS All Access subscription, or is this a missable entry in the Star Trek canon? Here's what the reviews have to say.
For the global maritime shipping industry, spotty satellite navigation is a disaster waiting to happen.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
Home DNA-testing company 23andMe is laying off 100 staff members — mostly on its operations team — which is around 14 percent of its workforce.
For 36 years, he offered an alternative to network evening news programs with in-depth reporting, interviews and news analysis.
Right now, you can save up to 40 percent on well-reviewed cast iron cookware from Cuisinel.
It has nothing to do with World War II.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
Sometime this week, you might walk outside in broad daylight, look up at the sky, and see a luminous orb as bright as a full moon. Only it wouldn't be the moon. It would be something far more explosive: the dazzling aftermath of a cataclysm hundreds of light-years away — the supernova of Betelgeuse.
In 2009, personal-finance behemoth Intuit bought Mint, an impressive startup. And then it let its $170 million acquisition wither on the vine.
Experts say the man's brain, found in the Roman town of Herculaneum, was affected by extreme heat.
Bridgestone's airless tires use a web of recycled thermoplastic instead of pneumatic pressure to keep a vehicle rolling. These new tires have been tested to hold upwards of 5000 pounds each, and provide a major benefit to truckers as they never lose pressure, and are completely puncture proof.
The "Mythbusters" host is like a kid in a candy shop when he gets his hands on this Boston Dynamics robot.
It was the strangest kidnapping case Western New York had ever seen, and it all tied back to a Super Bowl squares pool, an unexpected game and the one man who got in over his head.
As Scarlett Howard taught honeybees to do arithmetic, they showed her how fundamental numbers might be to all brains.
For the better portion of my life, I (like 99.9% of people reading this) have had issues with body image. So I did the only thing I could do: I tried on everything I owned, and donated everything that didn't fit.
Including a transatlantic thriller starring Jude Law, a family drama from Miranda July and a portrait of up-and-coming performer Taylor Swift.
The no-frills airline defies every rule of branding — and is wildly profitable.
How exactly did this overlooked album surface, nearly 40 years after its original Indian pressing?
In a video that's making the rounds on social media, Prince Charles appears to noticeably snub Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. But there's more to the story.
In the last few years, the use of 3D printing has exploded in medicine. Engineers and medical professionals now routinely 3D print prosthetic hands and surgical tools. But 3D printing has only just begun to transform the field.
Clearview AI has built a database of billions of photos that it says can reveal just about anyone's true identity. But there are troubling questions about its past.
The only parts that are not made of Lego are the battery, radio receiver and flight controller.
Behind the scenes, a small team of FBI agents spent years trying to solve a stubborn mystery — whether officials from Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest allies, were involved in the worst terror attack in US history. This is their story.
In the Philippines, parts of the landscape near Taal have gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash.
"Ocean's 11," this is not.
Stumbling across an exciting new way to eat eggs can be the difference between making time for breakfast and skipping it entirely.
The pressure to hit adult milestones is out of sync for many of today's 30-somethings.
65 buses of the Hudson Bus Lines had their roofs cleaned in two hours.