America's Most Desirable Neighborhoods, Ranked
HouseFresh mapped the country's most desirable neighborhoods after scouring Zillow listings from America's 100 most populous cities to see which ones were getting the most eyeballs. They ranked cities by daily page view count to determine which neighborhoods piqued the most interest. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
Three neighborhoods had over 30,000 daily page views: Northeast Dallas, Hollywood Hills (Los Angeles, CA) and Camelback East (Phoenix, AZ).
San Diego, New York City, Las Vegas, Omaha, Chicago and El Paso were among the most viewed cities on a daily basis, with each city having a select neighborhood with over 19,000 daily page views.
If you're planning a move and want to know more about a different part of the country, here's a map of the cheapest colleges in each state, popular filming locations and some regional slang.
Via HouseFresh.
[Photo by Daniel Guerra on Unsplash]