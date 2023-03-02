American States' Most Popular Slang Words, Mapped

Every day a new piece of slang is birthed. Whether it lives long enough to become popular lexicon is another story, like the 313 new items that were added to Dictionary.com recently, so if you keep making up new words in the group chat — keep at it.

We recently found a map of Americans' favorite abbreviations, and now the folks at Crossword Solver have mapped out the nation's favorite slang words.

They made different maps divided by each state based on how unique certain words are to each region, different types of niche terms — from gaming to crypto circles — that gained popularity and words whose origins can be traced back to Gen Z and more to see how Americans loved speaking.

Key Takeaways

Among lovers and friends, "cutie" was the most popular and preferred shorthand in nine states.

Among gaming terms that proliferated the mainstream, "nerf" and "glitch" were leaders in seven states, while "poggers" followed closely behind with a lead in five.

The Zoomers' invaluable contribution to this discourse has been words like "simp" and "on fleek," the latter a phrase that was created by Kayla Newman aka Peaches Monroe.

Click to enlarge images

Via Crossword Solver.