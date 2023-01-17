pOINT AND SHOOT
Every US State's Most Popular Filming Locations, Mapped
Using data from IMDB, Brittany Mendez and HawaiianIslands.com were able to map out each state's most popular filming location. Their search excluded movie studios and counted the number of times specific spots have showed up most frequently onscreen.
Key Takeaways
-
Venice Beach, CA, has the highest number of film/tv credits with 153 and nearly three times more than the second most filmed beach, (which is Leo Carrillo State Beach, CA).
-
Only two national parks have more than 100 credits each: Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, with 129 and Yosemite National Park, CA, with 118.
-
Three New York sports arenas — Madison Square Garden, Shea Stadium, Yankee Stadium — are among the top five most-filmed sports locations in the US.
-
Compared to other buildings, museums aren't that popular as filming locales — Florida's Kennedy Space Center, The Huntington Library in California and New York's Met Museum share 108 credits between them.
-
Transit hubs like LA's Union Station and New York's Grand Central Terminal combine for 169 credits.
Click to enlarge images
Via HawaiianIslands.com.
Eh, I don’t know about the rest, but the pin for Wrigley field is way off. Chicago is on Lake Michigan. The pin is on the wrong side of the state.