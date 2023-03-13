The Cheapest College In Each US State, Mapped

We've looked at the most expensive college in each US state — with Massachusetts' Simon's Rock being the priciest, at $63,585 a year — but which colleges will cost you the least?

Using TheBestSchools' 2022 ranking of the most affordable four-year colleges, we mapped the cheapest places to go to college in each of the 50 states. TheBestSchools' ranking isn't according to tuition fees alone; rather, the site calculated affordability by looking at each college's average yearly net price for undergrads — based on total student costs after scholarships and select other financial awards, and including fees, books, room and board and so on.

Of the colleges mapped, the cheapest overall is Florida's Indian River State College, which will set you back just $588 for a year of study.

The priciest of the colleges overall is found in Vermont. The state's cheapest college, Northern Vermont University, costs the average undergrad a net price of $15,399 a year.

Via TheBestSchools.