A Mom Resentful Of Her Husband For Eating A Peach, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a mother hitting her breaking point over her husband eating a peach, a woman who compared J.K. Rowling to Rosa Parks, a self-made millionaire who thinks adults should only have boring friends and a writer who says people can't be mad at them for working for Lockheed Martin because... reasons?

Friday

Mary Catherine Starr

The character: Mary Catherine Starr, AKA the creator of @momlife_comics, AKA “peach mom”

The plot: Last Friday, someone tweeted out a frame from a webcomic created by Mary Catherine Starr, an artist, yoga teacher, blogger and mother who runs the Instagram account @momlife_comics. The account’s comics center on her experience of life as a mother and wife — and, in particular, the gendered division of labor in a marriage, and the mental and physical load of being a mom.

this cartoon is driving me insane. if you are saving the peach for something tell your partner that! don't seethe about what better person you are pic.twitter.com/qTKa8ZlEUx — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) July 29, 2022

This particular comic had the misfortune of blowing up out of context on Twitter, where people almost unilaterally booed the character of the woman (and, by extension, the artist herself) for implying that her husband should have read her mind and not eaten the peach in their kitchen.

Of course, people didn’t stop there: other comics from @momlife_comics began to make the rounds.

The repercussion: People dunked liberally on the artist, especially when other comics began to make the rounds and cemented people’s negative impression of the artist in their minds. Because so many of the comics portray the uneven distribution of labor between the mother and the father, it gave people the impression that the woman was resentful of her husband and unhappy in her marriage.

plugging my take pic.twitter.com/Xm5aALKPE3 — brainworm harvester (@catpissommelier) July 31, 2022

looking at some more of the peach mom lady's comics. jesus christ pic.twitter.com/THOsruof6I — jon (@FLESH_INT0_GEAR) August 1, 2022

im trying so so so hard not to have a take on those hideous “look how much hatred and contempt i have for my husband!” peach mom comics bc i feel like everyone w a brain is on the same page + theres nothing worth saying but oh my god. blood literally boiling every time i see them — ⚢ evil wife ⚢ @ comms closed (@baph0meat) August 2, 2022

when those kids grow up she’s going to resent them for not being grateful enough for all the peaches she could have eaten but didn’t



source: my mom also made sacrifices nobody else needed or wanted and then resented us for them — mx. worm, ph.d(c) (@cowboygarters) July 30, 2022

when your dad uses the last ripe peach in his daily smoothie instead of letting you eat it like your mom intended because she saved for you since you love them so much pic.twitter.com/IKcurlBpDy — 🗣 daddy dana (@yourfrienddana) July 31, 2022

All these posts dunking on Lockheed Martin guy are just a DISTRACTION from what's really important in the world right now: dunking on peach mom — Chill Goblin (@Chill_Goblin) August 2, 2022

I think peach mom should marry bean dad and they can raise socially maladjusted children with very specific food related trauma together — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) August 2, 2022

But there were also a few tweets that sympathized with Peach Mom, or at least understood where she was coming from and that the hyperbole of the comics didn’t necessarily represent her true feelings about her family. After all, parenting is hard!

A maybe important thing about the peach comic is it actually looks like it was a significant wake-up call for a lot of moms that they were kind of displacing some shit and they are actually allowed to prioritize themselves sometimes and idk I think that's kinda nice pic.twitter.com/wLgwehW04h — Laura Crone (@downwithlcc) July 31, 2022

After reviewing the evidence, I think Peach Mom just has some serious internalized feelings of being “just a mom” to work on and wanted a creative outlet, but didn’t have a bumbling unhelpful husband to talk shit about so she invented one and didn’t expect it to be scrutinized. — Craniel Daig (@ColtHandsome) August 1, 2022

You just can’t understand these comics until you’re a mom. She’s not dissing him for eating the peach she’s acknowledging the mental freedom men often have to not always prioritize their kids even when it’s not necessary. It’s not about him it’s about her own mental blocks. https://t.co/af94mVYK5x — Jess (@jessicanastty) July 31, 2022

I've changed my mind, the peach mom's comics are good now pic.twitter.com/uLWKYcvGYy — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) July 30, 2022

There was also a sub-genre of responses to Peach Mom from people hitting their breaking point with the few but very, very mighty main characters of the week.

Peach Mom Discourse—Day Three. — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 (@stuntmansamuel) August 1, 2022

“I bet the Peach Mom is grateful for the Ana Mardoll/Lockheed Martin reveal, because it means she’s not the Main Character anymore,” I say to my work family, as HR deactivates my badge and prepares my pink slip. — Racing Leoville (@WindingDot) August 1, 2022

“Ok, so there are two main characters this week: Peach Mom and Lockheed-Martin YA Writer. It started with—“



The camera pans away. I’m in a quiet, sun-dappled room, talking to no one in particular. No one knows quite how long I’ve been at The Institute, but it’s longer than most. — paul khruangbin (@danlehnermusic) August 1, 2022

Twitter please stop I'm still processing peach mom and I'm just catching up to the ethical Lockheed Martin employment thing can we show down on the drama for a little bit? — Agent of Tomfoolery (@Scardicus_) August 4, 2022

Earlier this week, Peach Mom responded to the attention and backlash on her Instagram, sharing that she’s received not just cruel messages but suggestions to kill herself. She asked fans of the comic to share the ways in which it had helped them or made them feel seen — overall, a generous, unflappable response to a whole lot of noise that, however cringe you think her comics to be, she probably didn’t deserve.

Molly Bradley

Sunday

Allison Bailey

The character: Allison Bailey, barrister, founder of LGB Alliance, deeply offended person

The plot: JK Rowling is best known as the author of the “Harry Potter” books, but, if you’re a person who uses Twitter, you’ll also be familiar with her “gender critical” views. Over the past couple of years, the writer has posted about her issues with trans-inclusive language, spaces and healthcare, shared the anti-trans writing of others, and tweeted in support of those with transphobic views. If you’re unfamiliar with the controversy, a helpful summary of it can be found here and here.

Anyway — on Sunday, Twitter user Andi Zeisler tweeted:

JK Rowling really could have just remained a wealthy, beloved author for the rest of her life. And she chose Twitter instead. Incredible. — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 31, 2022

This is where our Main Character comes in. Allison Bailey is a barrister and a founder of the LGB Alliance, an advocacy group that has been described as transphobic and “trans-exclusionary”. In an attempt to defend JK Rowling, Bailey replied to Zeisler’s tweet and proceeded to draw a parallel that is equal parts incorrect and offensive.

“And Rosa Parks could have just sat at the back of the bus for a quiet life,” she retorted. “You've embarrassed yourself with this tweet & don't even know it.”

And Rosa Parks could have just sat at the back of the bus for a quiet life.



You've embarrassed yourself with this tweet & don't even know it. — Allison Bailey (@BluskyeAllison) July 31, 2022

The repercussion: Hopefully this doesn’t require explaining, but: taking to Twitter to encourage the oppression of one of the most persecuted groups in society is not the same as taking a brave, unprecedented stand against the oppression of one of the most persecuted groups in society.

People had words along those lines for Bailey:

There is literally no comparison possible between these two women. One STOOD UP for marginalized people, and one is telling marginalized people to sit down and stop existing. You should consult some history. — Daniel Thurman (@DaThurm) August 1, 2022

Wait.



Is... the very rich, very white, very privileged lady who lives in a castle and targets an oppressed minority Rosa Parks in this scenario??



I kind of think OP isn't the one who should be embarrassed over this. — Hatename Bunchofnumbers (@mslydialove) August 1, 2022

You bigots need to stop equating "sitting at the back of the bus" with the consequences of dehumanizing and disenfranchising the marginalized. Your bigotry isn't the "heroic struggle" you'd like to pretend it is. You are an embarassment. — Silver Tongue (@SilverT08169424) August 1, 2022

You've embarrassed yourself with this tweet & don't even know it. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — TheLastUprising - Real Climate Action Now. (@TheLastUprisin1) August 1, 2022

You and JK Rowling are literally advocating the opposite of everything Rosa Parks was fighting against.



Is it so hard to understand that no one is equal until we are all equal; that no one is free until we are all free?



Fighting to deny a group’s right to exist is a bad look. — Zephyr (She/Her) (@theZephyrZelda) August 1, 2022

Rosa Parks wasn't telling people they don't deserve rights — Tankarchist-Posadist (@Tankarchist) August 1, 2022

JK Rowling is the bus driver in this metaphor — acknetz (@acknetz) August 1, 2022

Rosa Parks defied the law, and went to jail because she was fighting for rights that had been denied to her and an entire race of people. JKR would walk off the bus of her own free will and claim she was forced off rather than sit on it next to a trans person. Bit of a difference — Cherie (@Cheriepb119) August 2, 2022

guys you don't understand when jk rowling sits in her multimillion dollar mansion and harasses trans people on twitter that's the same thing as rosa parks protesting racist laws https://t.co/dxWm4WwKtq — lightnin ❤️💜💙 (@lightnin8_) August 2, 2022

Allison, you literally just compared JK Rowling, a wealthy woman attacking minorities... to a minority civil rights activist. These things are polar opposites, and this is not only embarrassing on your part, but extremely disrespectful to Parks and her legacy. Fuck you. https://t.co/MOQd4fKx5C — Eerie Emilie, streamer extraordinaire! (@EerieEmiGaming) August 2, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

Monday

Steve Adcock

The character: Steve “Millionaire Habits” Adcock

The plot: Wait a second, we already wrote about this guy… his dumb tweet got turned into a meme already. Can we double dip on the schadenfreude? Hell yes we can! Because dunking on this man is hilarious. As we wrote yesterday:

“Self-made millionaire and financial influencer Steve Adcock AKA @SteveOnSpeed shared some unsolicited advice to millennials reaching their twilight years, by proclaiming, ‘By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.’”

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) August 1, 2022

The repercussion: There can’t be anymore jokes at his expense left on Twitter, is there? Who are we kidding, of course there is! Bring on the replies!

When you turn 35, you should win an itemized list of all the people you didn't realize were flirting with you in your 20s. — Adam Morgan (@adamm0rgan) August 2, 2022

Blockbuster Plus has obtained exclusive footage of Steve and his interesting friends.https://t.co/iWqkgbv4xk pic.twitter.com/KrrKxSQPqB — Blockbuster Plus 🗨 (@BlockbusterPlus) August 2, 2022

By age 38, you should have ten friends: a partner in crime, the backer, the hacker, the gadget guy, a con man, a grease man, a pickpocket, driver, muscle, and an inside man. Your target is three casinos owned by Terry Benedict. — Manu (NotACast era) (@ManuclearBomb) August 2, 2022

Go peddle this shit on LinkedIn — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) August 1, 2022

By age 30, you should have 2 things:



(1) A Costco membership.



(2) The inner tranquility to ignore drivel like this that tries to tell you who you should be friends with. — Lee Silver (@_leeeeeee_) August 1, 2022

Woah, very original, Steve. By age 30, you should also be writing your own tweets. pic.twitter.com/spWweuKckX — Sal Sawler (@SalSawler) August 1, 2022

Jared Russo

Ana Mardoll

The character: Ana Mardoll, extremely online Twitter personality, trans/disabled writer of young adult fiction, activist, Lockheed Martin employee

The plot: Mardoll, who has frequently been a lightning rod of controversy on Twitter with such hot takes as suggesting that it was “ableist to expect writers of books to read books” found themselves in hot water in the Twittersphere Monday after, despite their reputation for woke politics (which they’ve frequently weaponized), it was revealed they were a long-time employee at defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

hey question, why won’t you name Lockheed Martin? is it because it’s one of the largest defense contractors that provides arms to Is/[email protected] and played a role in American imperial reaches in both Iraq and Afghanistan? ($75 billion in pentagon contacts in 2020 alone??) pic.twitter.com/d5aopHiGEP — Brendon Zatirka (@BrendonZatirka) July 31, 2022

After being shamed online for this revelation, Mardoll wrote a lengthy explanation justifying their employment at the company.

“I got this particular job because my family works for the same company,” Mardoll explained. “I stay because I am on an unusual part-time arrangement for medical reasons.”

“It’s hard to find a remote WFH job that will give me medical insurance but let me work 10-20 hours a week,” they added.

The repercussion: The news that Mardoll worked for the arms manufacturer landed like an incendiary air-to-surface missile among the extremely online set, with many people roasting them for virtue signaling while working for a company that seemed contrary to their values.

Hilarious that "assuming writers should read books is ableist" has turned almost unprompted into "FOR YOUR INFORMATION, I only work at Lockheed Martin because I'm a nepotism hire" — külmking (@tomanshiws) July 31, 2022

this ana mardoll lockheed martin thing is once again confirming that i should always trust myself when i find some account on twitter extremely annoying — nonagesimitis patient zero (@bIasfemme) July 31, 2022

i'm not mad that ana mardoll works for lockheed martin. i'm mad that they've worked there while claiming to be an anti-imperialist and grifting actual poor people for money on twitter. — 猛宥 (@ppaIgaengi) August 1, 2022

crowdfunding for your mortgage and cosplaying as a poor struggling person while working at lockheed martin as a nepotism hire for more than a decade… couldn’t have even imagined this one up for the twitter bingo card — Elly Belle 🔮 (they/them) (@literElly) July 31, 2022

lmfao i'm sorry ana mardoll has worked at lockheed martin for 15 years? as a legacy hire? a nepotism gig at the war crimes factory? and people are calling it ableist to criticize that? is my CO detector working — cait (@punished_cait) July 31, 2022

As a Twitter personality who organizes mobs to attack small accounts I’m no stranger to bombing the defenseless. That’s why this summer I’m partnering with Lockheed Martin to — Isaac Butler (@parabasis) July 31, 2022

imagine being the PR person for lockheed martin and having to write up an internal brief on this for executives — abdullah (@AShihipar) July 31, 2022

The revelation also seemed to run contrary to their youngish seeming Twitter persona which led people to believe Mardoll was a teenager.

Biggest revelation from the 'Ana Mardoll worked at lockheed martin for fifteen years' thing is that Ana Mardoll is not nineteen — Peli Grietzer (@peligrietzer) July 31, 2022

But most people realized that this kerfuffle was way too inside baseball for most people who don’t eat, sleep and breathe on Twitter.

tried to explain the Ana Mardoll thing to my mostly offline wife and she divorced me before I could get to the Lockheed Martin reveal — Jerard Fagerberg (@jgfagerberg) July 31, 2022

‘So the self-published YA author who said that ‘reading books is ableist’ turns out to have been a neopotism hire at Lockheed Martin,” I say to my therapist when she asks me how my Twitter addiction is going. — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) August 1, 2022

Mardoll later announced they were leaving Twitter due to the fall out from the controversy.

“It is clear to me that any attempt to stay would harm people I care about, including myself. I am sorry for many things, including the pain I have caused our community.”

I am leaving Twitter because it is clear to me that any attempt to stay would harm people I care about, including myself. I am sorry for many things, including the pain I have caused our community. Thank you all for the kindness you've shown me over the years. — Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) August 2, 2022

James Crugnale

