WHAT A WEEK

A Guy Who Thinks The Satanic Panic Was Justified, A Nightmarish Oyster Mascot And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 10k reads
This week we've also got a "Glee" star with a tired take on female voices, a life coach who publicly negged his fiancee and a perennial main character who thinks the US healthcare system is pretty good, actually.

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.



This week's characters include a guy who thinks the Satanic Panic was justified, an oyster mascot that gave us nightmares, a “Glee” star with a tired take on female voices, a life coach who publicly negged his fiancée and a perennial main character who thinks the US healthcare system is pretty good, actually.

Note: It seems like every week, more and more main characters crop up on the timeline — more than our team can sanely cover. But we’d be remiss not to (dis)honor them by mentioning them here:

  • Frances Weetman, who is convinced that they added a man’s profile to the Women’s March logo
  • Ben Dreyfuss, who said he once paid someone $50 to let him hunt them with a paintball gun
  • Logan Paul, who was “confused” by Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and concluded that it was therefore bad
  • A nurse practitioner who decided exactly how “Stranger Things” actress Natalia Dyer should change her face
  • Matt Gaetz, who never stops being a main character, mocking a teen in Texas who then went on to raise $700,000 for abortions
  • Joyce Carol Oates, who also never stops being a main character, who finds it “heartbreaking” to think of all the brilliant white male writers being asked to share the publishing space with (gasp) people of color
  • Adam Mosseri, who is intent on running Instagram straight into the ground
  • The NYT, also always a main character, wondering if it’s time to consider doing cannibalism
  • The UK’s Times Science saying [Kim Kardashian voice] it seems like nobody wants to do “vigorously weekly exercise such as jogging, gym classes or playing netball” these days

Phew. Alright: onto the main characters we found it in ourselves to dig into.



Saturday

Rob

The character: Rob, someone on Twitter

The plot: The “Satanic Panic” was a moral panic that gripped America in the 1980s and early 90s, and consisted of tens of thousands of unsubstantiated claims of Satanic, ritualistic abuse. Bolstered by the mass media, the phenomenon saw innocuous things like heavy metal music and the “Dungeons & Dragons” board game presented as demonic and dangerous — and vilified the people who enjoyed them. At its worst, the social hysteria led to false allegations of child abuse at daycares, and the wrongful murder convictions of three teenagers (based on little more than their interest in goth culture).

Though it was long ago revealed to be nothing more than an unfounded moral panic, fear of Satanic cults and their alleged abuses persist today. Case in point: Rob, or @houellebecq_2 — who tweeted on Saturday that the mass hysteria of the 80s was, in fact, justified, and that Satanic ritual abuse was widespread at the time.



Fun fact: over 12,000 allegations of Satanic cult abuse were made across America in the 80s and 90s, and not a single one could be substantiated by police.


The repercussion: Some Twitter users tried to appeal to Rob’s reason.



Others countered his claim with theories of their own.



And, of course, they wouldn’t be a Main Character if they weren’t being made fun of.



Darcy Jimenez



Sunday

Pearl, the Halifax Oyster Festival mascot


The character: Pearl, the Halifax Oyster Festival mascot

The plot: This photo went viral on July 24. The ramifications of its impact on the human race is still being calculated, but things aren’t looking good.



The repercussion: To borrow a few words from Willem Dafoe’s lines from “The Lighthouse”: We’ve never seen such a foul, wretched sea beast. A creature of pure evil! Hark Triton, hark! Bellow, bid our father the Sea King rise from the depths full foul in his fury! Black waves teeming with salt foam to smother this young mouth with pungent slime, to choke ye, engorging your organs til' ye turn blue and bloated with bilge and brine and can scream no more - only when he, crowned in cockle shells with slitherin' tentacle tail and steaming beard take up his fell be-finned arm, his coral-tine trident screeches banshee-like in the tempest and plunges right through yer gullet, bursting ye - a bulging bladder no more, but a blasted bloody film now and nothing for the harpies and the souls of dead sailors to peck and claw and feed upon only to be lapped up and swallowed by the infinite waters of the Dread Emperor himself - forgotten to any man, to any time, forgotten to any god or devil, forgotten even to the sea, for any stuff for part of Pearl, even any scantling of your soul is Pearl no more, but is now itself the sea!


       

Jared Russo



Monday

Jane Lynch

The character: Jane Lynch, “Glee” star, “Hollywood Game Night” host, billionaire sympathizer, podcast police, someone who loves women

The plot: On Monday, Jane Lynch delivered some curious podcasting advice to women who didn’t ask for it. The actress said that women’s voices tend to get into an “annoying area” when they speak too high and they might want to consider lowering it.

"I love women. I AM a woman," Lynch said. "Our voices are higher than men's voices. Women's voices can get into the annoying area if it gets too high. If you're doing a podcast, consider lowering your pitch a tad..."



The repercussion: Lynch’s unsolicited advice got ratioed into oblivion by thousands of netizens who felt there was nothing wrong with having a high pitched voice on a podcast, with many accusing the actress of “sexism” and perpetuating “internalized misogyny.” And yes, many referenced that infamous Sue Sylvester meme.



Some had braced for the worst with the way Lynch had initially worded the tweet.



Some felt the podcast-policing tweet was so bonkers at face value, they couldn’t help but laugh at it.



Others made jokes about notoriously low voiced Elizabeth Holmes.



Despite the drubbing from thousands of angry netizens, Lynch continued to double down on her podcast criticism, saying some people could use technology to artificially lower their voices.



James Crugnale



Solomon Buchi

The character: Solomon Buchi, life coach, guy who thinks he settled and isn’t ashamed to broadcast it

The plot: Solomon Buchi, a life coach, writer and podcaster, may not have intended for his Facebook/Instagram post about his fiancée to end up circulating Twitter and turning him into one of the week’s main characters. But when you have a substantial following and write a post that twice asserts that your partner is “not the most beautiful woman” nor “the most intelligent woman,” you can’t be entirely surprised.



The repercussion: The post really started making the rounds when HuffPost senior editor Philip Lewis tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook post, sending Twitter into a tizzy over Buchi’s blunt and unflattering message. The general sentiment was that, first of all, you can say hyperbolically flattering things to a partner and they will appreciate it even as they’re aware they are probably not the number one most beautiful or intelligent person in the world. Second, you don’t even have to be hyperbolic: just call your partner beautiful and intelligent and leave it at that! No one asked Buchi to rank his partner on the scale of the entire world’s population.



Not only did Buchi maintain that he said what he said, the discourse grew to the point that the hosts of “The View” discussed his post. Some of the women took major issue with his words, but Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines saw their way to sympathizinng with him. “His attempt might have failed a little bit,” Haines said, “but he is maybe approaching marriage wisely, because I do think what he’s saying is, to expect perfection is to be disappointed.” She added, “I hope his proposal is a little more romantic.”

Look: of course you shouldn’t expect perfection from a partner, nor from anyone. But people know they aren’t perfect, so taking a pseudo-clinical stance to tell your partner you love them is… simply not it.


Molly Bradley



Tuesday

Matthew Yglesias

The character: Matthew Yglesias, Nepotism baby, Substacker

The plot: Matthew Yglesias is still blogging. I thought he’d take some time off in the summer, but turns out his writing gets worse with the heat.

“My number one ‘unpopular opinion’ that is actually extremely popular is that the US health care status quo is pretty good for most people,” he wrote on his blog.



It’s unfortunate that he refuses to let me read the piece unless I pay (never will), but I’m going to admit, saying something is “pretty good for most people” is tremendous hustler energy. Prefix that statement with nearly anything SFW and it passes.


The repercussion: At this point dunking on Yglesias has become an endurance sport. Lucky for us, there are still a few people who take it seriously, and pointed out why this take should have stayed in the drafts.



Adwait Patil

———

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]

Comments

